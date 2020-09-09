Unmatched Global Presence Of RE/MAX Continues To Grow As Four New Countries Join The Network

Resilient global leaders championed professional development, training and philanthropy in the face of unprecedented challenges in the first half of 2020, helping to grow agent count outside the U.S. and Canada by 14%

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX continues to operate in more countries and territories around the world than any of its competitors. The brand expanded to four new countries - Belgium, Moldova, North Macedonia and St. Lucia - in the first of half of 2020, increasing the international reach and referral opportunities for the network of more than 130,000 real estate agents worldwide.

Despite the pandemic and in many cases, more extreme lockdowns than experienced in the U.S., the global RE/MAX network has proven resilient, continuing to grow amidst unprecedented challenges. Virtual conferences, recruiting events, and continued business coaching all contributed to RE/MAX agent count outside the U.S. and Canada growing by more than 14% year-over-year in Q2 2020. More than 6,000 agents outside the U.S. and Canada joined RE/MAX over the past year, illustrating the brand's continued impact on global entrepreneurship.

In addition to growing country and territory count, other global highlights for RE/MAX in Q2 2020 include:

The sale of the New Zealand region to Don Ha conducted entirely over Zoom. Ha is the first New Zealander to own the region in its 24-year history with the brand.

, formerly two regions, merged into one, streamlining and enhancing the services offered to the region's agents. The successful petitioning by RE/MAX South Africa owners, Peter and Val Gilmour and Adrian and Vicky Goslett , to have the government declare real estate an essential business during the country's shutdown. South African RE/MAX agent Karryn Cartoulis now represents the most expensive listing in the country - a $8,709,466.50 USD mansion in the seaside town of Fresnaye (near Cape Town ).

"Our region owners include some of the brightest business leaders in the world," said Shawna Gilbert, RE/MAX Vice President, Global Development. "Their commitment to staying strong in the face of challenges and continuing to offer business opportunities for entrepreneurs and agents around the globe serves as an example to all in the real estate industry. RE/MAX strives to offer the business-building tools needed to be successful in any market, and thanks to strong leadership, our international franchises continue to thrive."Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX as measured by residential transaction sides. With a presence in over 110 countries and territories, the RE/MAX network's global footprint is unmatched by any other real estate brand. In July, RE/MAX was named No. 11 on the Top Global Franchise list by Entrepreneur magazine.

About the RE/MAX NetworkAs one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) - Get Report with over 130,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

