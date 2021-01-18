Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Type, ROV & AUV Market By Application, Product, Propulsion System, System, And Region - Global Forecasts To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle & Autonomous Underwater Vehicle), ROV & AUV Market by Application, Product, Propulsion System, System, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UUV market size is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The UUV market includes major players Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Saab AB ( Sweden), Kongsberg Gruppen ( Norway), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect UUV production and services by 25-30% globally in 2020.

Work Class Vehicles: The largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by product type.

Work class vehicles is the product type segment contributing the largest share of the remotely operated vehicles market. Work class vehicles that weigh about 700 kg are known as light work class ROVs. These vehicles are used in engineering and scientific research to capture, measure, construct or conceal items underwater. The maximum depth range for light work class ROVs is between 2,000 and 3,000 meters. Work class ROVs with robotic arm manipulators are used to grasp objects, pumps, and brushes for cleaning operations as well as for underwater pipeline or deep water rig construction. The electronic instruments used in work class ROVs include underwater cameras and lights; acoustic positioning instruments; Conductivity, Temperature, and Depth (CTD) recording instruments; tracking systems; and side-scan, bottom scan, and multi-beam sonar.

Electric Propulsion: largest market share segment of the remotely operated vehicles market, by propulsion type.

The electric propulsion is the fastest-growing segment of the UUV market. Electric systems contain lithium-ion batteries that are used in ROVs. The lithium-ion batteries are used in small ROVs for increased endurance and greater operating range. These batteries are commonly used in combination with other propulsion systems for improving the efficiency and reliability of ROVs.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the ROV market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the ROV market during the forecast period. The offshore industry is the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness positive growth. The oil & gas blocks in the South China Sea are expected to propel exploration activities in the near future. Furthermore, the approval granted by the government of New Zealand to carry out offshore drilling is projected to influence the utilization of UUVs for further seismic surveys.

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market4.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Application4.3 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Product Type4.4 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Propulsion System 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Capital Expenditure of Offshore Oil & Gas Companies5.2.1.2 Rising Defense Spending of Countries Worldwide5.2.1.3 Need for Ocean Data and Mapping5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Need for Development of Sophisticated and Highly Reliable UUVs5.2.2.2 High Operational Costs of UUVs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development and Incorporation of Advanced Technologies in UUVs5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Slow Underwater Survey Speed Resulting from Use of Acoustic Communication Technology5.2.4.2 Economic Challenges due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.3 Average Selling Price5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Market Ecosystem Map5.5.1 Prominent Companies5.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises5.5.3 End-users5.6 Disruption Impacting UUV Customers' Business5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Manufacturers5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.8 Trade Data Statistics5.9 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.10 Case Study5.10.1 Swarmdiver by Aquabotix ( Australia)5.10.2 Vector Hawk from Lockheed Martin (Us)5.11 Volume Analysis5.12 Range/Scenarios 6 Industry Trends 7 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)7.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) 8 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by System8.1 Introduction8.2 Propulsion System8.3 Collision Avoidance System8.4 Navigation System8.5 Communication System8.6 Sensors8.8 Chassis 9 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Product Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Small Vehicles9.3 High-Capacity Vehicles9.4 Light Work Class Vehicles9.5 Heavy Work Class Vehicles 10 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Systems10.1 Introduction10.2 Electric Systems10.2.1 Advancements in Battery Technology to Drive Demand for Electric Propulsion Systems10.2.2 Fully Electric10.2.3 Hybrid10.3 Non-Electric Systems10.3.1 Extensive R&D to Develop Highly Efficient Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Drive Market 11 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Commercial11.2.1 Growing Need for Oil & Gas Exploration to Drive Global Demand for Rov11.2.2 Offshore Drilling11.2.3 Survey & Seabed Mapping11.2.4 Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection11.2.5 Communication11.3 Scientific Research11.3.1 Growing Use of ROVs for Collection of Fishery Data Expected to Drive Market11.3.2 Seabed Mapping & Imaging11.3.3 Oceanographic Studies11.3.4 Environmental Monitoring11.3.5 Pharmaceutical Research11.4 Defense11.4.1 Growing Research to Develop Recovery Technology for Underwater Search & Rescue Operations Expected to Drive Market11.4.2 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)11.4.3 Mine Countermeasures11.4.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare11.4.5 Security, Detection, and Inspection11.4.6 Navigation & Accident Investigation11.5 Miscellaneous11.5.1 Increasing Use of ROVs by First Responders and Law Enforcement Agencies11.5.2 Search & Rescue11.5.3 Marine Salvage & Debris Removal11.5.4 Marine Archaeology 12 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Shape12.1 Introduction12.2 Torpedo12.2.1 Experience More Drag Than Laminar Flow Body AUVs in Shallow Waters12.3 Laminar Flow Body12.3.1 Increased Use in Military Applications12.4 Streamlined Rectangular Style12.4.1 Offer Stability and High Accuracy for Underwater Information Collection Applications12.5 Multi-Hull Vehicle12.5.1 Cover More Surface Area and Experience Greater Drag 13 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Depth13.1 Introduction13.2 Shallow AUVs (Depth Up to 100 M)13.2.1 Growing Adoption for Mapping, Route Surveys, and Fishery Operations13.3 Medium AUVs (Depth Up to 1,000 M)13.3.1 Increased Adoption due to High-Specification Positioning and Navigation and Tracking Capabilities13.4 Large AUVs (Depth More Than 1,000 M)13.4.1 Increased Use for Deepwater Mapping and Surveying Applications 14 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Speed14.1 Introduction14.2 Less Than 5 Knots14.2.1 Surge in Adoption of AUVs for Mapping, Route Surveys, and Fishery Operations14.3 More Than 5 Knots14.3.1 Growing Adoption for Defense Applications to Drive Demand for High-Speed Auv 15 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Propulsion System15.1 Introduction15.2 Electric Systems15.2.1 Advancement in Battery Technology to Drive Demand for Electric Systems15.2.2 Fully Electric Systems15.2.3 Hybrid Systems15.3 Non-Electric Systems15.3.1 Need for Longer Endurance Along with High Power Requirement for Heavy Work Applications to Drive Segment Growth 16 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by System16.1 Introduction16.2 Propulsion System16.2.1 Growing Efforts to Decrease Weight and Enhance Thrust Generation to Drive Segment Growth16.2.2 Electric16.2.3 Hybrid16.2.4 Solar16.3 Collision Avoidance System16.3.1 Focus on Development of Efficient Collision Avoidance Techniques for Use in AUVs16.4 Navigation System16.4.1 Growing Use of Navigation Systems for Deepwater Applications16.4.2 Compass-Based Navigation Solutions16.4.3 Inertial Navigation Systems (Ins)16.5 Communication System16.5.1 Need for Real-Time Data Transfer Between Operators and AUVs to Drive Demand for Communication Systems16.5.2 Acoustic Communication16.5.3 Satellite Communication16.6 Sensors16.6.1 Growing Efforts to Enhance Applicability of AUV Expected to Stimulate Demand for Sensors16.7 Payloads16.7.1 Advancements in Payloads to Extend AUV Application Areas16.7.2 Cameras16.7.3 Sonars16.7.4 Echo Sounders16.7.5 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers16.7.6 Others16.8 Chassis16.8.1 Focus on Lightening AUV Weight to Stimulate Use of Advanced Materials for Chassis 17 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, by Application17.1 Introduction17.2 Commercial17.2.1 Advantages Over Deep Tow System for Carrying Out Underwater Surveys to Drive AUV Demand17.2.2 Offshore Drilling17.2.3 Survey & Seabed Mapping17.2.4 Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection17.2.5 Communication17.3 Scientific Research17.3.1 Growing Interest in Deepwater Scientific Research to Drive AUV Demand17.3.2 Seabed Mapping & Imaging17.3.3 Oceanographic Studies17.3.4 Environmental Monitoring17.3.5 Pharmaceutical Research17.4 Defense17.4.1 Improved Processing Capabilities to Drive Demand for AUVs17.4.2 ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)17.4.3 Mine Countermeasures17.4.4 Anti-Submarine Warfare17.4.5 Security, Detection, and Inspection17.4.6 Navigation & Accident Investigation17.5 Miscellaneous17.5.1 Growing Underwater Scrutiny to Drive Demand for AUVs17.5.2 Search & Rescue17.5.3 Marine Salvage & Debris Removal17.5.4 Marine Archaeology 18 Remotely Operated Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis18.1 Introduction18.2 COVID-19 Impact on Rov Market, by Region18.3 North America18.4 Europe18.5 APAC18.6 Middle East18.7 Latin America18.8 Africa 19 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, Regional Analysis19.1 Introduction19.2 COVID-19 Impact on AUV Market, by Region19.3 North America19.4 Europe19.5 APAC19.6 Middle East19.7 Latin America19.8 Africa 20 Competitive Landscape 21 Company Profiles21.1 Major Players21.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation21.1.2 Saab Ab21.1.3 Kongsberg Gruppen21.1.4 The Boeing Company21.1.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation21.1.6 BAE Systems plc.21.1.8 Atlas Elektronik GmbH21.1.9 International Submarine Engineering Ltd. 21.1.10 Fugro N.V. 21.1.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc. 21.1.12 Oceaneering International, Inc. 21.1.13 Subsea 7 S.A. 21.1.14 Boston Engineering Corporation 21.1.15 L3Harris Ocean server 21.1.16 ECA Group 21.1.17 Hydromea 21.1.18 Gabri Srl 21.1.19 Balt Robotics 21.1.20 Cellula Robotics21.2 Other Companies21.2.1 Graal Tech21.2.2 Orca Maritime21.2.3Planys Technologies21.2.4 Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.21.2.5 Technipfmc plc 22 Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Adjacent Market 23 Appendix

