Unlimited Technology Inc. Launches New Enterprise Security Program Review Offering To Address Overlooked Cyber Risks

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlimited Technology Inc. a leader in End-To-End Technology Solutions, announced today the Enterprise Security Program Review (ESPR), a joint security offering with IronNet, Exero, and DirectDefense. The first of its kind in the Cyber, Physical, Network Detection and Response (NDR) space. ESPR measures the current and desired future state of an organization's infrastructure against the National Industry Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity controls.

The ESPR will assess, test and review an organization's existing security controls, analyze risk exposure, and help implement individually tailored security solutions. Applying a holistic approach to cybersecurity, this approach addresses cyber risks missed by single-solution providers. ESPR is the only comprehensive solution to support both large and small enterprise customers ensuring the installation, modification and operation of a successful cybersecurity defense platform .

DirectDefense will conduct the information security assessment of the client infrastructure and test the effectiveness of security controls and existing tools. As a managed security service provider (MSSP), they will also offer managed security services for IronNet and Exero.

IronNet's Collective Defense platform provides behavior-based analytics at the network level that detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises — then allows organizations of all sizes to share threat data anonymously, at network speed, to increase visibility into incoming cyber-attacks. Collective Defense allows customers to leverage a wider pool of cybersecurity expertise, threat intelligence, and higher-order behavioral analysis.

Exero provides health-based monitoring for all endpoint devices in a customer's network. This increased visibility to endpoints helps visualize trends and patterns regarding a network's endpoint behavior in real-time. Exero offers an API for automation in the kill chain tied directly to malicious threats identified by IronNet's artificial intelligence.

Unlimited Technology provides the procurement of services and technology, manages the rollout, provides additional staffing where required and delivers physical and logical infrastructure upgrades.

"Whether orchestrated by a nation-state or a single bad actor, the world is seeing exponential growth in successful cyber-attacks resulting in trillions of dollars in damaged systems, reputations, and compliance failures each year," said Unlimited Technology President John Palumbo. "The Enterprise Security Program Review will result in a documented increase in the NIST 800 series controls and a measurable reduction in cyber risk to our customers' overall enterprise security posture."

About Unlimited Technology:Unlimited Technology's vision is to be considered a provider of best-in-class cybersecurity, physical security, managed services, and compliance solutions with an emphasis within the critical infrastructure sector. Unlimited Technology provides End-To-End Technology Solutions to meet all our customer needs.

About IronNet CybersecurityFounded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Cybersecurity is a global cybersecurity leader that is revolutionizing how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing an extraordinarily high percentage of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

About ExeroA cloud-based SaaS Health-Based Monitoring System, Exero is an easy-to-implement data collection, asset management, and Managed Services platform. Bridge your identified security gaps and receive proactive and automatic response capabilities with Exero, health-based monitoring provided through Unlimited Technology.

About Direct DefenseAs the ESPR Assessor and an MSSP for IronNet customers, they provide consultative and strategic services to coordinate assessment, project planning, implementation, and management of your Enterprise Security Program Review.

