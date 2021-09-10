Unlimited Design Options With Ynvisible's New Generation Color Displays. Create Inspiring User Experiences Without Needing To Rely On Power-hungry And Expensive Displays. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced that it is beginning commercial production and supply of its electrochromic displays for...

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced that it is beginning commercial production and supply of its electrochromic displays for STEM learning leader Circuit Scribe. As a result of Ynvisible and Electroninks partnership ( announced in 2019), Electroninks' new STEM learning kit will go on sale in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for Holiday 2021.

In 2013 Electroninks launched Circuit Scribe, a line of educational kits designed to help children learn about electronics. Circuit Scribe STEM kits are based around using a conductive ink pen to draw electrical connections between electronic components. The Circuit Scribe brand is now a well-known name in STEM education, Maker Faires, for project based learning and educational toys and in schools and households worldwide.

"Circuit Scribe began with an idea, the idea that we could make STEM learning fun and accessible to all. Now partnered with Ynvisible we look forward to taking our product to the next level by encouraging students, teachers and all individuals to expand their interest in transformational electrochromic technology." - Dr. Brett Walker CEO/Co-Founder.

"Together with Electroninks, we are fulfilling our commitment of bringing electrochromic technology to a wide audience. We are starting with grade-school learners, their parents, and teachers," begins Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive.

"Ynvisible's ultra-low-power and durable displays enable new product innovation and experiences within our 'Smart Play' customer vertical. Integration of our displays into learning tools, games, and toys makes for fun technology learning for students, provides practical educational modules for teachers, and kickstarts new product ideation for our customers."

The revenue of the global Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) toys market is expected to grow by USD 964.09 million during 2021-2025. The growth in educational robots, coding, and smart toys is expected to drive the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%. ( Techanvio, 2021)

DESIGNER COLOR DISPLAYS SUPPORT GROWTH

According to two independent market study reports, the monochrome display market was 110 million USD in 2019, less than 1% of the total display market, including color displays.

Ynvisible has developed new Designer displays containing displays in different colors in playful colors and shapes. Customers can purchase a Designer kit to explore new options available.

"Electrochromic displays have not been seen in the consumer space until Ynvisible. Our Designer displays support our customers' brand experiences and innovation roadmaps," comments Petteri Stromberg, Head of Category Sales at Ynvisible Interactive.

About Electroninks

Electroninks' headquarters and primary production facility is in Austin, Texas, with a deep knowledge base in materials science, chemistry, and design focused on providing materials, inks, and products for consumer electronics devices, including its own consumer products. Electroninks novel chemistries and formulation know-how is based on a brand of particle-free inks and pastes that can directly replace nanoparticle and flake-based metallic inks and films. Electroninks philosophy is that pure metallic films are the best way to increase performance, reliability and overall cost of manufacturing and ownership. Its inks are based on small-molecule chemistries. Resulting films can be printed via digital methods and industry-standard roll-to-roll techniques. Since its founding, Electroninks has been adopted into the consumer electronics supply chain and developed its own entire consumer product line, Circuit Scribe. Additional information on Electroninks is available at www.electroninks.com ; www.circuitscribe.com

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leader in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects, given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

