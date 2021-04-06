UniVista Insurance Franchises Present A Sound Investment Opportunity

MIAMI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past year, the difficult situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has affected investors and entrepreneurs around the world.

UniVista Insurance trains its franchisees and provides them with all the tools, knowledge and cutting-edge technology to grow the business, presenting a great alternative to start as an entrepreneur with this franchise. This business model offers the opportunity to invest in a formula that has already been proven, and entrepreneurs will not be alone throughout the process.

Iván Herrera, CEO of UniVista Insurance, tells us: "It is time to adapt to the new changes. We must understand how the world will evolve for the post-pandemic consumer in health and insurance issues, so a venture based on a high-tech insurance franchise is the best option. It is a proven profitable business with our 150 franchises nationwide."

"There is still a lot of fertile ground where a new business opportunity can be opened for a UniVista Insurance franchise, whether as a national or international investor," stated Luis Castro, COO of UniVista Insurance.

With more than a decade of operations in Florida, UniVista Insurance is an independent, family-owned and operated insurance agency. The company has 160 locations in South Florida, including more than 10 corporate offices, 150 franchises, and three call centers. UniVista employs 1,210 men and women as agents in the region.

About UniVista Insurance: UniVista Insurance is an independent, family-owned and operated insurance agency that has been protecting Florida for over 10 years. UniVista Insurance has become a trusted leader among Florida insurance companies and agencies by providing quality protection, superior customer service, and the lowest insurance rates in the state in auto, home, commercial, life, health, and annuity products. In 2020, Insurance Journal ranked UniVista Insurance nationally as one of the top 26 providers of property and casualty insurance. UniVista Insurance has been ranked among the top 2,710 companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the country. UniVista was named No. 22 in Growjo's "100 Fastest Growing Companies in Miami" awards for 2020.

