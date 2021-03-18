University Research Program Accepting Research Proposals To Advance Next-Generation Industry Technology

GREENE, N.Y., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University Research Program will be accepting proposals beginning April 12, 2021 through November 5, 2021. The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is sponsoring the University Research Program which was created to encourage and support professors and student researchers to apply their engineering and technical research to discover innovative solutions for the material handling industry.

The sponsored research program is in its fifth cycle of accepting applications for grant funding that can reach up to $500,000. Applicants from North American universities will be evaluated on several criteria, including their possible impact on the future of the material handling industry, timeline and feasibility of budget. Applicants with selected proposals will be announced at MODEX 2022, March 28-12, 2022, in Atlanta.

"We believe new technology and innovative approaches from academia's brightest and most innovative minds can inspire the supply chain of the future," said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. "Raymond's investment in the University Research Program is just one way we're showing our commitment to the next generation of material handling leaders."

Winning proposals from previous years included projects surrounding automation, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), energy infrastructure, internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0. Proposal themes for the 2021-2022 research submissions in the following areas are encouraged, however, given the broad nature of material handling, alternative themes are welcome.

The Future of Logistics

Material Handling in an Uncertain Future



Material Handling in a "Smart City"



Warehouse Design



Urban and Suburban Package Delivery

Improving Material Handling

Automation and Material Handling



Advanced Sensors for Material Handling



Advanced Vision Systems and Material Handling

Truck and Operation Evolution

Industrial Design of Vehicles



Operator Ergonomics



Neurotechnology Applications in Material Handling

This year, the University Research Program has added a new optional concept paper step in the process. This step is a way that professors and student researchers can connect with the University Research Program reviewers for initial input of their submission. Professors and researchers are encouraged (but not required) to submit a one page concept paper explaining their proposal. Concept papers must be submitted between April 12, 2021 through August 27, 2021 in order to be reviewed.

For more information on the University Research Program, visit www.universityresearchprogram.com.

About The Raymond CorporationThe Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond ® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-research-program-accepting-research-proposals-to-advance-next-generation-industry-technology-301250340.html

SOURCE The Raymond Corporation