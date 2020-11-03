University Of Victoria's Kate McKenna Wins 2020 CPRS/CISION Student Award Of Excellence

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) and CISION jointly announced University of Victoria student Kate McKenna as the recipient of the 2020 CPRS/CISION Student Award of Excellence.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) and CISION jointly announced University of Victoria student Kate McKenna as the recipient of the 2020 CPRS/CISION Student Award of Excellence. Soon to be a graduate of the University's PR Diploma program, McKenna was selected from this year's nominees for her outstanding professionalism, and dedication to contributing to the status and acceptance of the profession following graduation.

"During her studies, Kate continuously demonstrated thorough understanding of research methodologies, data collection and strategic communications planning, most notably in her 108 page plan for the Citadel Canine Society to develop a national standard for PTSD/OSI Service Dogs," said McKenna's nominating instructor Sherrell Steele. "Her conduct online was not only professional, but she also served as a positive and inspiring role model to others by assisting fellow students who were struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak, serving as a sounding board and study buddy."

As this year's winner, McKenna received a $1,000 prize courtesy of CISION and a one-year Emerging Professional membership to CPRS.

"Thank you very much to the Canadian Public Relations Society and CISION for selecting me for this award, and to my instructor, Sherrell Steele, for nominating me for it," said Kate McKenna. "I first fell in love with the science of PR in 2017 and look forward to bringing that love to an organization that believes in the importance of ethical PR, authentic stakeholder engagement, and evaluation of campaigns in line with the best of global PR practice."

Established jointly by the two organizations, the CPRS/CISION Award of Excellence recognizes student excellence in public relations. Winning students have been nominated by their co-ordinators or instructors and were enrolled in the final year (or equivalent) of a recognized, full-time Canadian public relations program at the time of their win.

About CISIONCision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,000 employees with offices in 15 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

About CPRSFounded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society