University Of Texas Arlington Libraries Names XanEdu As Their Exclusive Print And Distribution Partner

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu is pleased to announce our exclusive print and distribution partnership with Mavs Open Press, operated by the University of Texas Arlington (UTA) Libraries.

Mavs Open Press offers no-cost services to UTA faculty, staff and students to support the creation of openly licensed educational content that is offered in various eBook formats free of charge. Mavs Open Press also offers a comprehensive library of quality open access journals and open educational content created by UTA faculty. They continue to provide no-cost resources to the UTA community to encourage the on-going creation of content that is openly accessible for students.

XanEdu is a leading provider of affordable and flexible materials, tools and services to the higher education and K-12 markets, and is excited to bring their efficiencies and expertise to the University of Texas Arlington Library.

"XanEdu's commitment to accessible and affordable educational content is a great fit with UTA Libraries. Our collective goal is to get high quality educational content into the hands of students, digitally or in print, at an affordable price," said Rebecca Bichel, Dean of UTA Libraries.

"XanEdu's commitment to serving the educational community in partnership with affordable and open educational resources is a great fit with Mavs Open Press. Mavs Open Press will continue to provide resources to the UTA community for publishing new and existing open access content, and will leverage XanEdu's expertise for all print and distribution needs," said Barbara Robinson, XanEdu Vice President of OER Solutions.

To learn more, visit: www.xanedu.com/higher-education/solutions/mavs-open-press

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu has been increasing student engagement and enhancing learning outcomes since 1999 by delivering innovative solutions across the education spectrum. We are committed to advancing the education tools for tomorrow through innovative products and services that meet students' evolving learning styles and incorporate cutting edge technology while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility. XanEdu is a privately held company headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

More information can be found at www.xanedu.com

ABOUT MAVS OPEN PRESS

Mavs Open Press is operated by the University of Texas at Arlington Libraries (UTA Libraries). Mavs Open Press offers no-cost services for UTA faculty, staff, and students who wish to openly publish their scholarship. The Libraries' program provides human and technological resources that empower our communities to publish new, open access journals, to convert traditional print journals to open access publications, and to create or adapt open educational resources (OER). Resources published by Mavs Open Press are openly licensed using Creative Commons licenses and are offered in various eBook formats free of charge. Optional print copies may be available through the UTA bookstore or can be purchased directly from XanEdu, MAVs Open Press' exclusive print provider and distributor.

More information can be found at uta.pressbooks.pub

