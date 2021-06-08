University Of St. Thomas Hosts Student Entrepreneurs In Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge

ST. PAUL, Minn, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from fifteen countries and 28 universities will compete this week for a chance to win a share of more than $60,000 in seed funding at the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge. The Fowler GSIC is for the trailblazers, the doers, and the dreamers. Never has this mindset been more relevant than in these current times. Powered by the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas and the Center for Peace and Commerce at the University of San Diego, the Fowler GSIC invites students to engage with one or more of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by developing an innovation that responds to an environmental or social problem.

At over 2,500 innovators strong, our network represents a diverse community of students and entrepreneurs connected by a passion for tackling the world's most complex problems. The program provides an unparalleled opportunity for student social entrepreneurs to join a network of global innovators while competing for vital seed funding. Students will not only be able to showcase their own outstanding ideas, but they can also listen and learn from peers from every corner of the globe. In addition to pitching to industry leaders and receiving valuable feedback, participating teams will take part in panel discussions and workshops on topics ranging from building a board of advisors to the role social businesses can play in DEI.

To date, more than $500,000 in seed funding has been awarded to winning teams. The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is especially honored to host this year's virtual Global Finals where teams will convene virtually to push boundaries, build bonds and inspire change. Which teams will win a share of $61,500 in seed funding? Join us at the Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 12th to find out. Panel discussions are open to the public. Register today to tune in for the discussions on June 9 th and 10 th.

ABOUT THE FOWLER GLOBAL SOCIAL INNOVATION CHALLENGEThe Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge is a social venture pitch competition hosted by the University of St. Thomas and the University of San Diego (USD) that recognizes, resources, and rewards student-led social ventures focused on sustainable change. It started in 2011 at USD's Center for Peace and Commerce — a partnership between the USD School of Business and the Joan B. Kroc School of Peace Studies — and expanded into a global pitch contest in 2018, with the global finals hosted in alternating years by USD and St. Thomas. Since the program's inception, winning teams have received more than $500,000 in seed funding for social ventures in over 25 countries.

