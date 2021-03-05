University Of Redlands Plans To Return To In-Person Instruction In Fall 2021

This return to in-person opportunities has been accelerated by the U of R vaccination clinic on the Redlands campus, launched in partnership with Redlands Community Hospital and other local organizations.

REDLANDS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Redlands is pleased to announce today that it plans to return to in-person instruction in fall 2021. This includes courses at the College of Arts and Sciences and the Schools of Business, Education, Theology, and Continuing Studies. The College of Arts and Sciences and the Graduate School of Theology will also return to normal residential housing occupancy levels for their students.

This return to in-person opportunities has been accelerated by the U of R vaccination clinic on the Redlands campus, launched in partnership with Redlands Community Hospital and other local organizations. The clinic is currently facilitating COVID vaccinations for U of R faculty, staff, and administrators, as well as others in the Redlands community, in accordance with the State's phase system. Our vaccination campaign is a critical step in keeping our entire community safe and emerging on the other side of the pandemic. Of course, the University will continue to follow health and safety guidance from the County of San Bernardino, the State of California, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the fall semester, and will be ready to pivot should any change occur.

As we look to the future, the faculty and deans of each School continue to assess the best balance of traditional campus-based courses and those that can be delivered in hybrid/online modalities. Curricular updates will be forthcoming throughout the spring and summer. Online graduate programs and degrees at Redlands that pre-dated COVID 19 adaptations will continue to be offered online.

