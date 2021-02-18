University Of Notre Dame Selects EdTech Innovator Everspring To Build Professional Development Courses

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring Inc., a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, today announces a partnership with the University of Notre Dame to build a series of professional education courses for the Pulte Institute for Global Development, part of Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs.

The courses, which are part of a new Data for Development (DfD) digital certificate, will focus on the best practices of data use in the development context; including how to collect and analyze data for monitoring, evaluation and learning activities for humanitarian and global development activities. The online curriculum - developed by Dr. Paul Perrin, the Pulte Institute's Director for Evidence and Learning - will leverage Everspring's sophisticated learning design technology and digital course development expertise to deliver the content in an engaging, self-paced format. "One of our goals at the Pulte Institute is to help development professionals implement solutions at a local level. Our partnership with Everspring should help us achieve this goal," said Perrin.

"We are increasingly looking for ways to broaden our accessibility, bringing Notre Dame to a community of lifetime learners across the globe," said Camille Rudge, Director of Continuing Education at Notre Dame. "It is our hope that Everspring's instructional design expertise and breadth of technology will help us to bring courses like Data for Development to life."

Initially, the courses will be created for Chemonics International: a Pulte Institute partner which brings significant experience designing innovative solutions to address intractable development challenges. Since 2018, Chemonics has been actively working to provide employees even greater access to accredited, master's-level education programs to further enhance their skills, advance their careers, and increase development impact. The DfD courses, which will be delivered on Everspring's custom-configured EmergingEd platform, will allow both partners to offer continuing education to a global market of development professionals.

"Our joint vision is for everyone everywhere to have access to continual learning and higher education that is right for them," said Chemonics' President Jamey Butcher. "We are excited about this collaboration with Notre Dame and Everspring, which will help us realize that vision."

With the increased need for skill development and continuing education in today's workforce, many universities are seeking to meet the needs of working professionals with short courses and certificates that tap into a university's wealth of faculty expertise and subject-specific content and that can be delivered to adult professionals in an online format. Everspring combines instructional design and interactive course best practices with their user-friendly EmergingEd platform, to provide universities with seamless course delivery.

"Everspring is excited to partner with the Pulte Institute to develop this technology-forward professional development program using our EmergingEd digital learning platform," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Working professionals need practical, expert-led programs that help them master the skills they need to compete in our increasingly skills-based economy. To be able to get those skills from a world-class university like Notre Dame, with the benefit of Everspring's proven instructional design, presents an exciting combination."

About the Pulte Institute for Global DevelopmentThe Pulte Institute for Global Development - an integral part of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame - works to address global poverty and inequality through policy, practice, and partnership. The Institute is dedicated to conducting meaningful outreach which combines the world-class research of Notre Dame with global partners to design, implement, monitor, and evaluate projects that promote rights-based, growth outcomes for the world's most vulnerable. For more information, visit pulte.nd.edu.

About EverspringEverspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago and recently named one of the " Best Places to Work ," Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

