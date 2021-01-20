University Of Northern Colorado To Host Its Second Free App Day

Anyone, anywhere in the world can apply as an undergraduate to UNC without paying the application fee.

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Northern Colorado has initiated its own Free App Days where anyone, anywhere in the world can apply as an undergraduate to UNC without paying the $50 application fee. This is in addition to the state-initiated, Colorado-only Free App Day that takes place each fall.

The second of UNC's Free App Days will be on Monday, Feb. 1. Prospective students can apply through the Common App or through UNC's Bear app.

UNC is a public doctoral research university with more than 100 undergraduate and 120 graduate programs that serves over 10,000 students. Along with being the state of Colorado's most affordable research university, UNC's small-class sizes, expert faculty and tradition of research and hands-on learning gives students exceptional opportunities and a personalized education that prepares them for their future careers.

"We are excited to offer our own Free App Days because we see this as an opportunity to continually serve our student population that includes a large percentage of first-generation college students, especially this year due to the educational disruptions caused by COVID-19," said Dave Fedorchak, Ed.D., director of Admissions at UNC.

Colorado Free App Day is an initiative started by the Colorado Department of Higher Education in 2018, in partnership with Colorado colleges and universities, to make it possible for more students to apply for college. While this event provides great access for in-state students, this year UNC's Admissions team decided to extend the opportunity to out-of-state and international students, as well as for students who are completing their applications later in the year.

During the event, a Virtual Application Workshop will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (MST), Feb. 1, for interested prospective students to join for support.

The first Free App Day that UNC hosted on Dec. 1 received a total of 933 applications from prospective students from 37 states and nine countries.

UNC's third 2021 Free App Day is happening on April 1 with a focus on transfer student applications.

Learn more about the Free App Day happening on Feb. 1: unco.edu/admissions/free-app-day

