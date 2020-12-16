University Of New Mexico's Teton Saltes Named 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain

From suicide prevention efforts to providing food and medical relief to his Native American reservation during COVID-19, Saltes' commitment to community service wins fans' votes

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) are proud to announce University of New Mexico offensive lineman Teton Saltes as the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain. Saltes was among 22 college football players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team earlier this season for giving back to his community.

Over the past month, fans voted at ESPN.com for the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member they deemed most deserving of being captain. Saltes is being recognized for his work mentoring children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, for volunteering as a suicide prevention hotline peer mentor, serving as an ambassador for Save the Children Action Network, and for bringing food and medical relief to his Oglala Lakota reservation during COVID-19.

"Teton is a model student-athlete," said University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales. "His community service, coupled with law school and his success on the field, is commendable. Being named the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain provides him another platform to make an impact. I'm proud to be his coach."

Saltes is the first player from the University of New Mexico to be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be honored at the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day and during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Jan. 7, 2021, on ESPN.

"The impact Teton has had on his community and football team is incredible," said Allstate Consumer Marketing Vice President Pam Hollander. "We need to celebrate what good people like Teton are doing to make this world a better place. At Allstate, we're proud to support young leaders doing amazing things in their communities, and the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team continues to be a bright spot."

Learn more about Teton and the collective community service of the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works team members and honorary head coach at ESPN.com/Allstate.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association to recognize extra efforts by players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate became the presenting sponsor starting with the 2008 season.

Since the recognition program began, the SEC leads all conferences with 76 athletes, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 46, and the Big 12 Conference with 38. Georgia is in first place with 20 honorees, followed by Kentucky with 16. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

