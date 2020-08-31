University Of Medicine And Health Sciences Launches "Dextrocardia" Podcast

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Medicine and Health Sciences ( UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced the launch of "Dextrocardia," a new podcast that explores life as a medical student in the Caribbean. Produced by UMHS and hosted by second-year medical student Nihal Satyadev, the series will feature conversations with fellow medical students, UMHS faculty, and medical practitioners and focus on the unique challenges faced by Caribbean medical students in the era of COVID-19, career advice, and the role of healthcare workers in the context of social justice issues and the Black Lives Matter Movement. The first episode is now available at https://dextrocardia.podbean.com/ and all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Google, Spotify, and YouTube.

As the most popular alternative path to becoming a doctor in the United States and Canada, the journey of a Caribbean medical student is fraught with ups and downs. From sleepless nights studying to the overwhelming relief upon passing the all-important Step 1 exam and the euphoria of matching into a dream residency, "Dextrocardia" tells this story through conversations with medical students, faculty, and healthcare practitioners. The series seeks to dispel common misconceptions about Caribbean medical schools and impart practical advice to students in Basic Science, clinical rotations, and undergraduate programs.

"Dextrocardia is a medical term for when your heart is the other way around," said podcast creator and host Nihal Satyadev. " Caribbean medical schools have many misconceptions, but this podcast might just help you look at things from the other way around."

Prior to enrolling at UMHS, Satyadev earned his Masters in Public Health from George Washington University and a BA from the University of Redlands. A social entrepreneur and Alzheimer's advocate, Satyadev is the CEO and co-founder of The Youth Movement Against Alzheimer's, a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization providing opportunities for college and high school students to advocate, research, and provide care for those battling with the disease. Satyadev has also published research assessing the correlation between Alzheimer's Disease and periodontal disease.

Episode 1 of the series features Satyadev's interview with UMHS student Stephanie Vang. In this premiere episode, Vang discusses her work as a teacher's assistant (TA) for anatomy and shares advice for fellow students about what it takes to get an "A" in the class - a standard course taught in the Basic Science portion of medical school.

Discussion topics for upcoming episodes include: Conversation with an Anatomy TA Conversation with a Histology TA Conversation with a Neuroscience TA Conversation with a Biochemistry TA Medical Research - How medical students can pursue research Black Lives Matter - How medical students can get involved, plus a deep dive into racial inequities in healthcare, medicine, and medical education

"Dextrocardia" is now available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify, and YouTube with new episodes dropping on alternate Tuesdays at 5 am EST. To access the latest episodes and information about the podcast, visit https://dextrocardia.podbean.com/.

About UMHS The University of Medicine and Health Sciences ( UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.

