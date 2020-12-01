University Of Iowa Health Care Contracts With Caresyntax To Support Operating Room Safety, Quality, And Standardized Team-Based Assessments

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caresyntax, a pioneer in surgical automation, analytics, and AI software and technologies, today announced an agreement with the University of Iowa Health Care to help improve the safety and efficiency of surgeries performed at the university medical center.

As part of the project, UI Health Care will use near real-time data to improve patient safety and quality across the surgical continuum. Caresyntax will install hardware to collect surgical and procedural and team-based video and audio data using CX-ADVANCE, a component of the company's digital surgery platform that enables hospitals to manage and review surgical data for quality improvement and risk reduction. Vendor-neutral and web-based, CX-ADVANCE will guide team-based and technical refinements to continuously improve patient outcomes beginning in January 2021.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the clinical, regulatory, and financial demands hospitals and health systems must meet," said Dennis Kogan, caresyntax CEO and co-founder. "Our work with this renowned institution will help it adapt the outstanding technical skills of its faculty and staff to respond to these needs by improving technical — and non-technical skills — to create a more predictable, consistent, and reliable OR."

A major focus of this initiative at UI Health Care is to enhance cooperation among surgical teams. The data collected and analyzed by caresyntax will enable surgical teams to evaluate the relationship between teamwork scores and surgical complications or adverse events.

"A big challenge hospitals currently face is making use of somewhat scattered OR data to meaningfully drive how we operate," said John W. Cromwell, M.D., F.A.C.S, director of the division of gastrointestinal surgery, minimally-invasive and bariatric surgery at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. "Innovative tools, like those developed by caresyntax, help us determine where to best allocate resources to improve outcomes in a systematic way that meets the ever-increasing challenges of clinical practice."

About caresyntax

caresyntax is working to make mission-critical procedural-based specialties such as surgery, interventional radiology, and obstetrics smarter and safer. The company's proprietary solutions leverage IoT, analytics and AI technologies to automate clinical and operational decision support for surgical teams and support all outcome contributors in the delivery and management of risk-bearing contracts. By integrating data from medical devices, electronic health records, and other sources inside the OR into a unified data platform, caresyntax helps caregivers better identify and manage risk, increase workflow efficiency, reduce surgical variability and improve operational or clinical outcomes at the point of care. Today, caresyntax technologies are used in more than 8,000 operating rooms worldwide and support surgical teams in over 13 million procedures per year. For more information at caresyntax.com.

About University of Iowa Health Care

University of Iowa Health Care is the state's only comprehensive academic medical center, dedicated to providing world-class health care and health-related outreach services to all Iowans. Based in Iowa City, UI Health Care includes University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics , University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine , and University of Iowa Physicians, the state's most comprehensive multi-specialty physician group practice.

