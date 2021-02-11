University Of Illinois Snap-Education Selects DCC Marketing For Statewide Social Marketing Campaign

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Illinois SNAP-Education has selected DCC Marketing to guide and develop a statewide social marketing campaign. The SNAP-Education program provides practical healthy eating and physical activity solutions for Illinois families and forms strategic partnerships locally, regionally and across the state to transform the health of limited-resource families in Illinois. In Illinois, SNAP-Education is provided through University of Illinois Extension and University of Illinois at Chicago's Chicago Partnership for Health Promotion.

"We are excited to have DCC Marketing as our partner for this important project. Their work for the 2020 Census gave us great confidence in their ability to deliver strategic messaging that resonates with our target audiences—particularly their ability to inspire action in low-income and hard-to-count populations. They also have strong relationships with community-based organizations that will support our efforts," said Beth Peralta, Media Communications Specialist, University of Illinois Extension.

According to state statistics, 1 in 8 households live in poverty and 13% of households receive SNAP benefits to supplement food shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the need for assistance with estimates of food insecure individuals reaching 50 million across the country—a 43% increase.

DCC Marketing will provide campaign messaging for SNAP-Education that focuses on the following goals:

Improve the diet quality and increase physical activity of SNAP eligible families to promote overall health, reduce chronic disease and achieve healthy body weight.

Increase food access opportunities for SNAP eligible families within identified communities to alleviate food insecurity.

Additionally, DCC Marketing will play a role in evaluating needs, resources and opportunities with agency partners across the state and grassroots engagement with participants. "I couldn't be more honored to work on a project that will have such an impact throughout our state. Nutrition and physical activity are at the heart of wellness, but making lasting change in behavior is rarely a simple process. The education programs delivered through SNAP-Ed can change lives and improve the health of our underserved communities." said Kara Demirjian Huss, President of DCC Marketing.

