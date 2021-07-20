University Of Illinois Chicago Academic And Residential Complex (ARC), On-Campus Best Implementation Of Mixed-Use/Live-Learn, On-Campus Best New Development, On-Campus Best Architecture (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities (ACC) - Get Report, the nation's largest student housing company, has once again been recognized in multiple award categories of Student Housing Business Magazine's InterFace Conference Innovator Awards.

The Innovator Awards are given to student housing owners, developers, operators, architecture firms and universities for excellence in student housing development, marketing and operations. More than 100 industry experts judged on more than 140 entries in this year's contest. This was the largest number of submissions to date.

ACC has been honored with the following on-campus awards for 2021:

On-Campus Best Public-Private Financing Solution: Manzanita Square at San Francisco State University - ACC recognized an enormous opportunity to provide development and financial expertise and support to a dedicated project team in the California State University System's first equity-financed public-private partnership. After a 22-month construction duration, Manzanita Square opened its doors in August 2020. The 584-bed, academically oriented community represents a true win-win-win for the project team, the University and its students.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside our innovative university partners for two communities, Manzanita Square and the UIC Academic and Residential Complex, that go above and beyond to create environments conducive to academic success and personal well-being for our students," said Bill Bayless, CEO at ACC. "Our ACC team members across the country have remained focused on fulfilling our mission of putting students first and creating a place where they love living."

Bayless gave the keynote address at the conference on Wednesday, July 14th at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. In total, ACC has been awarded 43 SHB Innovator Awards since 2013.

