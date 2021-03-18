University Of Detroit Mercy Receives National Recognition For Educational Fundraising

DETROIT, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Detroit Mercy recently earned national recognition from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for its fundraising over the last three years.

Specifically, Detroit Mercy's University Advancement Division is one of only three in the category of private research/doctoral institutions with less than $740 million in endowment that is being recognized nationally with the CASE 2020 Education Fundraising Award in Overall Performance.

"We are delighted to receive this unexpected but much appreciated CASE national award for overall fundraising performance," said Antoine M. Garibaldi, president of the University. "Detroit Mercy's $114 million comprehensive campaign exceeded its goals because of our excellent advancement team and dedicated alumni, friends, foundations and corporate partners who believe in the transformative impact of a Jesuit and Mercy education."

Arnold D'Ambrosio, vice president for University Advancement, agreed. "This award is the result of a strong foundation established by my predecessor, the dedication and positive energy of the entire advancement staff and, most importantly, the many generous alumni and friends willing to invest in the future of Detroit Mercy," he said.

CASE is the global non-profit association dedicated to educational advancement — alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and advancement services — that shares the goal of championing education to transform lives and society. Each year, the CASE Educational Fundraising Awards recognize exemplary development programs based on a blind review of data. Winners are determined through a number of variables in addition to the amount of funds raised. As described by CASE, Detroit Mercy was recognized for not only demonstrating the "highest levels of professionalism and best practice in its fundraising efforts, it has contributed to the betterment of educational advancement worldwide by serving as a model to which others can aspire."

Generous gifts from Detroit Mercy alumni and friends have assisted the institution to achieve significant success over the past decade.

Detroit Mercy's most successful fundraising campaign ever was completed in December 2019. Following the campaign, the institution announced its first major investment, the McNichols Campus Renovation Project, which will significantly change the University's McNichols Campus. Ground broke on the expansive project in November 2020.

