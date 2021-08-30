University Of Dayton's Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop To Award Two Writers A Hotel Room Of Their Own -- And All The Room Service They Can Stomach

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A green jacket might be appealing if you're a golfer but, if you're a writer who barely goes outside, what could be better than being awarded a hotel room of your own?" That's how Lois Alter Mark of Forbes...

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A green jacket might be appealing if you're a golfer but, if you're a writer who barely goes outside, what could be better than being awarded a hotel room of your own?"

That's how Lois Alter Mark of Forbes describes what "may be the best writer's residency in the country," A Hotel Room of One's Own: The Erma Bombeck | Anna Lefler Humorist-in-Residence Program .

The University of Dayton's Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop is offering two emerging humor writers the opportunity to compete for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dayton, Ohio — the birthplace of Erma Bombeck. Here, the winners will be "robed" in plush, custom-embroidered bathrobes and given free registration to the spring workshop, slated for March 24-26, 2022.

As part of this fun, unconventional program, the winners will spend an additional two blissful weeks at the University of Dayton Marriott, the workshop's official hotel and an in-kind sponsor, to work on their humor projects.

Yes, a hotel with a "Do Not Disturb" sign that can be draped over the door knob. Free room service. An omelet bar. A housekeeping staff. A TV remote of one's own. The sun rising over the Great Miami River (aka, the Dayton Riviera). It's the ultimate gift for any writer — the luxury of time to write.

Applications will be accepted Sept. 7-28, with Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson, and Mike Reiss, writer on The Simpsons for three decades, serving as finalist judges.

The package for the grand prize winners is worth approximately $5,000, but the experience is priceless. Three finalists and five honorable mentions will win cash prizes ( $250 and $100).

The program is open to all aspiring humor writers regardless of gender or comedic point of view. Writers working on novels, narrative non-fiction, plays, essays, sitcom scripts and other humor writing are encouraged to apply, with special consideration given to emerging writers. The application fee is $25. Entries will be blind-judged by preliminary and finalist judges, all established writers. The winners will be announced in mid-November.

"The chance to step away from your everyday responsibilities to concentrate on your humor writing AND unlimited tiny soaps? The comedy practically writes itself," says Anna Lefler, a Los Angeles novelist and comedy writer who collaborated with the workshop to create the residency. "I would be thrilled for this program to provide the catalyst for emerging comedy writers to break through with their art."

For more information, visit the website, read the FAQs and apply.

The Erma Bombeck Writers' Workshop, dubbed "the Woodstock of Humor," is devoted to both humor and human interest writing. Immensely popular, it typically sells out within hours.

