University Of Arizona Global Campus Offers One-Of-A-Kind Expanded Veteran's Grant Benefits

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus, a high-quality online learning institution, expanded its Veteran's Grant program to include spouses on July 8, 2021.

The program is exclusive to UAGC and delivers savings on tuition and fees for eligible veterans and their spouses. The new grant program is a continuation of UAGC's efforts to support military members and their families as they pursue their higher education goals.

"Serving your country isn't an individual contribution, it's something the whole family is impacted by," said UAGC President and CEO Paul Pastorek. "We have a long history of support for servicemembers at UAGC, and this grant is a continuation of that support and gratitude. We're thrilled to extend these savings to not just our veterans, but to the people who've supported them in their service."

Eligible recipients include veterans discharged under honorable or general conditions, their spouses, child dependents utilizing VA education benefits, Department of Defense employees not utilizing Tuition Assistance, and Department of Veteran Affairs employees (federal and state).

With dedicated military coaches, advisors, and weekly course start dates, UAGC offers personalized support and unparalleled flexibility to support veterans and their families on their educational journeys.

About University of Arizona Global Campus The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 35,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu, www.facebook.com/UniversityOfArizonaGlobalCampus, or https://twitter.com/uazglobalcampus.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-arizona-global-campus-offers-one-of-a-kind-expanded-veterans-grant-benefits-301337996.html

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus