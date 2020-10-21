IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University Lab Partners has been selected by the Boston-based Consortia for Improving Medicine with Innovation & Technology (CIMIT) to partner in their project to support the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx SM) initiative, which is working to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of new COVID-19 testing technologies. The goal of RADx SM is to make millions of tests per week available to Americans, particularly those most vulnerable to and/or disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and having even more tests available in time for the 2020-2021 flu season.

University Lab Partners selected by CIMIT to partner in their project to support the NIH RADx initiative.

About ULP: University Lab Partners is a Southern California based biotech/medtech incubator focused on accelerating the commercialization of innovative technologies. University Lab Partners is an independent, non-profit entity located adjacent to University of California - Irvine that actively brings together world-class academic and medical institutions, medical device and diagnostic testing industry partners, and investment community members from the Region to accelerate the launch of new companies, products and the creation of new jobs.

About CIMIT: CIMIT was formed in 1998 as a "center without walls," linking four leading academic research centers in the greater Boston area. It now includes 13 of Boston's strongest academic medical centers, universities, and a growing network of national and international affiliates. Starting from a foundation in medical devices, diagnostics, and procedures, the scope has grown to address the full spectrum of medical innovation including e-health, drugs, and biologics

About the NIH RADx initiative:NIH launched the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx SM) initiative to speed innovation in the development, commercialization, and implementation of technologies for COVID-19 testing. The initiative leverages the existing NIH Point-of-Care Technology Research Network. The RADx initiative partners with federal agencies, including the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, Department of Defense, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Learn more about the RADx initiative and its programs: https://www.nih.gov/radx.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-lab-partners-selected-by-cimit-to-partner-in-their-project-to-support-the-nih-radx-initiative-301157404.html

SOURCE University Lab Partners