University Hospitals First In Ohio To Offer EOSedge X-ray System

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH) is the first site in Ohio, and the second in the United States with EOSedge, the new low dose 2D/3D full body imaging system from EOS imaging.

With the installation of EOSedge for orthopedic care, UH will offer adult patients and pediatric patients at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's a combination of low dose exams, high-resolution images and the ability to generate 3D models.

"EOSedge allows our physicians to evaluate global alignment for spine conditions, which is key to patient outcomes such as improved function and quality-of-life," says James Voos, MD, Chair, Department of Orthopedics at University Hospitals. "With high resolution images, full body views and 3D capabilities, EOSedge will undoubtedly enhance our ability to care for patients. Furthermore, because of the system's open design, patients should benefit from an efficient and modern imaging experience."

Michael Glotzbecker, MD, Division Chief, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, UH Rainbow added, "As pediatric orthopedists, we are thoughtful about how many and what type of X-rays we order for children. EOS is a new technology that allows us to get better X-rays with significantly less radiation than traditional X-rays. For scoliosis and other spine conditions, it can give us a better 3D understanding of the spine, which helps us in providing the best, and safest, treatment for the kids we take care of. Patients often will be willing to travel further to be seen, in order to get the benefit of this technology."

The Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UH and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's continues to invest in new technologies to provide safe and high quality care to treat patients in Northeast Ohio. The EOS technology protects children and adults while producing state-of-the-art images for treatment.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 19 hospitals (including 4 joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, located in Cleveland's University Circle, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. The main campus also includes University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children's hospitals in the nation; University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including "America's Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals - part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees. Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassionis UH's vision for benefitting its patients into the future, and the organization's unwavering mission is To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.

____________

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-hospitals-first-in-ohio-to-offer-eosedge-x-ray-system-301218337.html

SOURCE University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center