University Hospital Città Della Salute E Della Scienza, Turin, Italy Is First In EIMEA To Treat Cancer Patients Using The Accuray Radixact® System With Synchrony® Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) - Get Report announced today that the medical care team at University Hospital Città della Salute e della Scienza,in Turin, Italy have treated the first cancer patients in the Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA) region using the Radixact® System with Synchrony® Automatic, Real-time Motion Synchronization Technology[1]. The Accuray-exclusive Synchrony technology leverages the Radixact System's fully integrated, real-time imaging to automatically adapt the treatment delivery to cancer targets as they move during treatment. The result is truly personalized care — the treatment is adapted to the individual and unique movements of each patient or the treatment target throughout the entire radiation delivery session.

The installation of the Radixact System with Synchrony technology is an important milestone for residents of Turin and the Piedmont region of Italy, who will now have access to one of the world's most advanced radiation therapy systems within their community. The first patient treated was an 85-year-old man with early stage lung cancer, a tumor that continuously moves with respiration. Because he suffered from severe impairments in lung function, surgery and conventional radiation therapy options were deemed too risky. The Radixact System with Synchrony provided the academic team with the ability to precisely and accurately deliver the optimal radiation dose to the location of the tumor as it moved with respiration, enabling them to destroy the cancer cells while minimizing the risk of damage to the patient's vital lung and surrounding healthy tissues.

The Radixact platform further improved therapeutic options offered at the University Hospital Città della Salute e della Scienza, whose academic team has been deeply involved in clinical and scientific research in thoracic oncology, and has had an active stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) program since 2003. The addition of Synchrony to the Radixact System made it easier for the team to administer SBRT to the patient; high doses of radiation were delivered in just five treatment sessions, limiting the volumes of normal lung exposed to irradiation.

Click here to see how the Radixact System with Synchrony treats lung tumors.

"The University Hospital team is dedicated to expanding access to exceptional cancer care within our community. Our first patient treatment demonstrates the value the innovative Radixact and Synchrony technologies can provide to our patients, some of whom would have been without curative options," said Umberto Ricardi, Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Turin, Chair of the Department of Oncology of the hospital, and immediate past president of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO). "The Radixact System with Synchrony will enable our team to effectively and efficiently treat more fragile lung cancer patients, offering a compelling therapeutic option even for these very tricky cases."

"We congratulate Professor Ricardi and the team on treating the first cancer patients in EIMEA using the Radixact System with Synchrony. We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with the team to advance cancer care in Italy," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray. "Accuray introduced Synchrony for the Radixact System to provide clinicians with an efficient, easy-to-use, and automated method of tracking and treating tumors as they move. We believe that use of this innovative capability will improve dose accuracy, treatment times, and patient comfort, when compared to conventional methods, such as gating, and expand access to high-precision, ultra-hypofractionated radiation therapy treatments to more patients."

Working with distributor partners has enabled Accuray to extend its business into multiple areas of the world. Tecnologie Avanzate S.r.l., as the exclusive distributor for the Accuray TomoTherapy ® platform in Italy, including the next-generation Radixact ® System, worked with the University Hospital medical care and administrative team as they evaluated radiation therapy systems and selected the Radixact System and Synchrony ® technology.

Important Safety Information

For Important Safety Information please refer to https://www.accuray.com/safety-statement.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) develops, manufactures and sells radiation therapy systems that are intended to make cancer treatments shorter, safer, personalized and more effective, ultimately enabling patients to live longer, better lives. Our radiation treatment delivery systems in combination with fully-integrated software solutions set the industry standard for precision and cover the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery procedures. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to clinical applications, clinical results, patient experiences and patient outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to develop new products or improve existing products to meet customers' needs; the company's ability to anticipate or keep pace with changes in the marketplace and the direction of technological innovation and customer demands and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 8, 2020, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts Beth Kaplan Public Relations Director, Accuray+1 (408) 789-4426 bkaplan@accuray.com

[1] "Synchrony ® Automatic, Real-time Motion Synchronization Technology" is synonymous with the development name: "Motion Tracking and Compensation Feature for the Radixact ® Treatment Delivery System"

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-hospital-citta-della-salute-e-della-scienza-turin-italy-is-first-in-eimea-to-treat-cancer-patients-using-the-accuray-radixact-system-with-synchrony-technology-301121521.html

SOURCE Accuray Incorporated