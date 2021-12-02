Universities Using GrowPods And Controlled Environment Agriculture To Study Healing Properties Of Clean Foods

University of California scientists studying if they can turn edible plants into vaccines

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc (Ticker: GWPD), says universities are now using GrowPods and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) to study the healing and immunization properties of foods.

The University of California in Riverside (UCR) purchased a GrowPodto do onsite plant studies in a clean setting. GrowPods are controlled environment automated farms that can be located virtually anywhere and can eliminate pesticides, harmful chemicals and pathogenic contamination.

Researchers at UCR are studying whether food can contain the same mRNA as vaccines. The idea is that eventually, people would be able to "eat" their vaccines.

"Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person," said Juan Pablo Giraldo, associate professor at UCR who is leading the research in collaboration with scientists from UCSD and Carnegie Mellon.

Key to the process are chloroplasts — small organs in plant cells. "They're tiny, solar-powered factories that produce sugar and other molecules," Giraldo said. Scientists place the mRNA genetic material into the chloroplasts.

"I'm very excited about this research," Giraldo said. "I think it could have a huge impact on peoples' lives."

Many universities are now using CEA to study phytochemicals and plant properties.

University of California, Davis reports: "Controlled Environment Agriculture can be an important part of a robust and nutritious food supply across the globe."

Cornell University has an entire CEA department. They write, "CEA operations can provide fresh produce as well as flowers or pharmaceutical plants of high quality and free of agriculture chemicals."

And, North Carolina State University is studying how CEA can provide more nutritionally dense food.

George Natzic, CEO of GP Solutions, said: "Controlled Environment Agriculture will be key in ongoing research to grow food that is not only more nutritious and healthy, but may also offer protection from viruses and disease."

For information, visit: www.growpodsolutions, or call: (951) 549-9490.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis release includes information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. Such statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only on the date of this release. Company is not obligated to revise statements in light of new information.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universities-using-growpods-and-controlled-environment-agriculture-to-study-healing-properties-of-clean-foods-301436614.html

SOURCE GP Solutions