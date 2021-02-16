Universal Wishlist Provider, Wishfinity, Releases Browser Extensions For Online Shoppers To Save Merchandise From Any Retailer

Wishfinity allows consumers to bookmark their wishes from all brands and eCommerce sites into a single, centralized wishlist, then share it with family and friends for convenient social gifting. Today, Wishfinity adds browser extensions to its social commerce and gifting graph along with existing iOS and Android mobile apps, web application at wishfinity.com, and Shopify and WordPress plugins.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wishfinity, the universal wishlist that allows consumers to collect and manage merchandise from nearly all retailers into a single shareable WishLink ™, announced today the expansion of their eCommerce platform with the release of multiple web browser extensions. The shopping and remarketing solution brings single-click save-to-wishlist capabilities, providing convenience and speed to consumers while growing sales opportunities to retailers.

The product release comes at a transformational time for Wishfinity as it experienced $100M worth of wishes added to the system over the 2020 holiday season and doubling in growth in the first month of 2021 alone.

Powered by Wishfinity's centralized wishlist API, browser extensions are now available for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari with Microsoft Edge in review. When combined, Wishfinity can now provide one-click wish bookmarking for nearly 90% of all internet users.

Wishfinity provides iOS and Android mobile apps, web application via wishfinity.com, and now browser extensions allowing consumers to maintain a master wishlist of everything they want. Users decide which wishes to keep private, share amongst close connections, or share publicly. "Whether it's birthdays, Mother's Day, Christmas, or any other gifting holiday or event, Wishfinity takes the guesswork out of gifting," says founder Lee Bellon. Family and friends gift the exact desired wish, putting a dent in the $15B of gifting waste that occurs annually in the US alone.

For retailers, merchants, and sellers, Wishfinity provides a set of services to help recover sales last by abandoned shopping carts and expensive, poor-performing ad platforms. Besides benefitting shoppers, Wishfinity's browser extensions help retailers get their merchandise into consumers' wishlists. Shoppers might not be ready to buy immediately; however, now they can save products for future purchase or receive them as gifts by their social connections. Wishlists provide retailers with more chances to sell, and Wishfinity's universal wishlist compounds this opportunity with an effortless omnipresent experience and the network effects of a social commerce ecosystem.

For more information about Wishfinity, please visit wishfinity.com or linkedin.com/company/wishfinity. To schedule an interview with the team, contact lee@eggtooth.com.

Wishfinity Universal Wishlist Browser Extensions Consumers save everything they want into a single, centralized wishlist.

