Universal Power Connector From Amphenol Offers Continuous Power To 500A

UPC 14mm ideal for use in heavy duty equipment and electric vehicles for battery and power distribution units (PDU's)

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a plastic Universal Power Connector (UPC™) series that is designed to be used in heavy equipment and electric vehicles. The UPC 14mm offers continuous power at 500A.

Technical Specifications

Second lock function for high voltage and current connections

RADSOK technology

14mm UPC provides electrical ratings up to 1000VAC and 500A (@ 50˚C ambient)

Keyway design

Quick lock and release by rotating handle

EMI Shielding

IP67 when mated

Ideal for use in battery connection, power distribution units, electric motors, power converters/inverters, hybrid vehicles, battery management systems, as well as in heavy equipment electrification and starter generators, this two-pole connector includes EMI shielding, HVIL (high voltage interlock loop) and a second lock function for high voltage and current connections.

The UPC 14mm features Amphenol's patented RADSOK technology for higher amperage, low voltage drop, less resistance and lower T-rise. The connector's RADSOK twisted grid configuration allows for up to 50% more current to pass through the same size pin, while providing increased reliability, cycle durability and lower mating forces.

The UPC 14mm also offers a quick lock and release function and a keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. It meets an IP67 rating when mated and can withstand a minimum of 100 mating cycles.

