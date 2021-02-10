Universal Power Connector From Amphenol Offers Continuous Power To 500A
ENDICOTT, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers a plastic Universal Power Connector (UPC™) series that is designed to be used in heavy equipment and electric vehicles. The UPC 14mm offers continuous power at 500A.
Technical Specifications
- Second lock function for high voltage and current connections
- RADSOK technology
- 14mm UPC provides electrical ratings up to 1000VAC and 500A (@ 50˚C ambient)
- Keyway design
- Quick lock and release by rotating handle
- EMI Shielding
- IP67 when mated
Ideal for use in battery connection, power distribution units, electric motors, power converters/inverters, hybrid vehicles, battery management systems, as well as in heavy equipment electrification and starter generators, this two-pole connector includes EMI shielding, HVIL (high voltage interlock loop) and a second lock function for high voltage and current connections.
The UPC 14mm features Amphenol's patented RADSOK technology for higher amperage, low voltage drop, less resistance and lower T-rise. The connector's RADSOK twisted grid configuration allows for up to 50% more current to pass through the same size pin, while providing increased reliability, cycle durability and lower mating forces.
The UPC 14mm also offers a quick lock and release function and a keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. It meets an IP67 rating when mated and can withstand a minimum of 100 mating cycles.
