UNIVERSAL PICTURES THANKS FRONTLINE HOSPITAL WORKERS WITH INVITATIONS TO THE LOS ANGELES PREMIERE OF "F9" AND OFFERS FREE F9 TICKETS TO HOSPITAL WORKERS IN MORE THAN 10 CITIES ACROSS THE U.S.

Universal will invite 200 Los Angeles frontline workers from area hospitals hit hardest by the pandemic to attend the F9 premiere with a guest on Friday, June 18.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To thank frontline hospital workers across the United States for their heroism, selflessness and sacrifice during the Covid-19 pandemic, Universal Pictures announced today that it will invite 200 Los Angeles area hospital staff and their guests to the Los Angeles premiere of F9 at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. on June 18, and will offer free F9 tickets to hospital workers in 11 major U.S. cities. F9, the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, arrives in U.S. theaters June 25.

"As difficult as this year has been for all Americans, no one has sacrificed more or has saved more lives than our frontline hospital medical professionals," said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. " F9, and all the Fast Saga films, are about family and we couldn't think of a better way to honor those in our American family who gave so much of themselves this past year than to invite them to be among the first to see F9, on us, and to help us celebrate the return to movie theaters."

For the F9 premiere in Los Angeles on June 18, Universal will invite approximately 200 frontline workers from L.A. area hospitals that were among the hardest-hit during the pandemic to attend the premiere with one guest of their choice. All invited attendees will be vaccinated.

In addition to the premiere, Universal, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres and Marcus Theatres/Movie Tavern will be offering free F9 tickets to frontline hospital works in 11 major U.S. cities. The cities include Los Angeles, CA; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Dallas, TX; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Milwaukee, WI; Phoenix, AZ; Miami, FL; Philadelphia, PA and Washington, D.C. In select cities, hospital workers may also be invited to free screenings of the film.

About F9

No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past.

F9 is the ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, which has endured for two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob ( John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad).

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

The film stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, with Oscar ® winner Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell and Oscar ® winner Charlize Theron. F9 also features Grammy-winning superstar Cardi B as new franchise character Leysa, a woman with a connection to Dom's past, and a cameo by Reggaeton sensation Ozuna.

F9 is produced by Neal H. Moritz p.g.a., Vin Diesel p.g.a., Justin Lin p.g.a., Jeff Kirschenbaum p.g.a., Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend p.g.a., and Samantha Vincent. Universal Pictures presents an Original Film/One Race Films/Perfect Storm production in association with Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, a Justin Lin film. www.thefastsaga.com

