Universal Music Group N.V. Included In Euronext's AEX Index Of Top Companies

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, will be included in the Euronext Amsterdam's AEX Index, effective at the European markets' opening of trading on December 20, 2021, Euronext announced today.

Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG's Chairman and CEO, said: "We're very pleased with the inclusion of Universal Music Group in the AEX Index, marking another important milestone in our journey as a stand-alone public company."

Comprised of the Euronext Amsterdam's 25 largest listed companies ranked by free-float adjusted market capitalization and liquidity, the AEX Index is one of the Euronext's classic Blue Chip Indices.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

