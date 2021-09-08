KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) - Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust Report announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.70 per share on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. The Trust has seventy-two investments in twenty states.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-realty-income-trust-announces-dividend-301371721.html

