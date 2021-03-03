Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) - Get Report announced today that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.695 per share on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers and medical office buildings. UHT has seventy-two investments in twenty states.

