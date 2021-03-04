Universal Engineering Sciences Acquires SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C. In North And South Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a nationwide leader in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting, has acquired SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C. (SUMMIT), a leading multi-disciplinary engineering firm based in the Carolinas. With 150 employees in five offices, including Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Columbia, Greenville and Charleston, SC, this acquisition will further strengthen UES' coast to coast presence and bolster UES' existing office in Charlotte. As part of the acquisition and integration with UES, SUMMIT's executive management team, senior engineering and technical staff will remain and continue to be key to the company's successful client focused mission and future growth.

"Our core operational philosophy is centered on responsiveness, thorough communication and consistently providing cost-effective solutions for our clients and their projects," said SUMMIT President Douglas Curley, PE. "The UES family of companies is an excellent fit for the way we conduct business, prioritizing trusted relationships and bringing deep geotechnical expertise to create innovative solutions."

SUMMIT is the eighth investment made by Palm Beach Capital and UES Chief Strategy Officer Gary Elzweig, PE. UES recently made two West Coast acquisitions, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates and Construction Testing & Engineering, expanding its geographic footprint and reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to continued growth and development. UES serves clients throughout the Southeast and West, including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North and South Carolina, California, Nevada and Utah, operating from 42 offices with more than 2,000 highly skilled professionals.

"We are pleased to welcome SUMMIT to the UES family of companies," said UES CEO Mark Israel, PE. "We share similar values and a focus on always putting our clients first. Together we will become the most sought after, respected and successful geotechnical engineering firm in the country, by pioneering groundbreaking geotechnical solutions and making a lasting, positive impact in the communities where we work and live."

SUMMIT is a well-respected multi-disciplinary consulting firm, offering full-service environmental, geotechnical, subsurface drilling, special inspections, materials testing, forensic and structural engineering. SUMMIT has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, encompassing a wide variety of buildings, infrastructure improvements and other facilities including thousands of successful projects in the residential, commercial, transportation, multi-family, healthcare, retail, hospitality, industrial and government sectors.

UES is considered a pioneer of the industry and stands at the forefront of emerging technology, best practices, and influential legislature. Projects include both public and private clients, ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial and education. UES engineers, geologists, certified inspectors, and scientists offer an unwavering commitment to excellence, approaching each project as an opportunity to cultivate enduring relationships with clients.

About Universal Engineering SciencesUniversal Engineering Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, is a rapidly growing engineering firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With more than 2,000 professionals across 42 national branches, UES consults on projects of all sizes to help deliver needed infrastructure and build safe and successful communities. Recent mergers with GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates and Construction Testing & Engineering have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind. UES recently launched a sophisticated new website, combining the entire family of companies under one unified digital presence at universalengineering.com . The website offers more robust content and a more sophisticated look and feel as the company continues to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

About SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C.For more than 17 years, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory and Testing, P.C. has offered a wide-range of professional consulting capabilities to serve clients in the Carolinas and beyond. Throughout our history, we have upheld an outstanding reputation for service, solutions and responsiveness to our clientele. SUMMIT has leveraged that reputation to promote sustained and manageable growth with new clientele, expanded capabilities and strong diversification across multiple market sectors. Visit https://summit-companies.com/ for more information.

