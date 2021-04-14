Universal Display Corporation Named To Financial Times' The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2021

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today that the Company was recognized by the Financial Times (FT) as one of The Americas'...

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, announced today that the Company was recognized by the Financial Times (FT) as one of The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2021. FT, in partnership with Statista, identified Americas' 500 companies with the strongest growth between 2016 and 2019, and Universal Display Corporation ranked #441 among public and private high-growth companies in North, Central and South America.

"We are pleased to be named by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas," said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. "This wonderful recognition is thanks to the tenacity, dedication and vision of our hard-working global UDC team. Still in the early chapters of OLED adoption, we are enthusiastic for the long runway of anticipated growth for the OLED industry and for us."

Financial Times partnered with Statista, a research company, to recognize the top 500 companies in the Americas. As noted by Financial Times, its 2021 ranking of the Americas' fastest growing companies is based on companies that had the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019. For more information on the methodology, please visit: https://www.ft.com/content/ac773779-98ba-442d-a1f2-a14f1a67ddfe.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, the Company's technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company's expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company's opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Universal Display Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

