Unity Rd. Inks First Agreement In South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), announced today the signing of an agreement that will bring the brand's first shop to South Dakota. The retailer has partnered with local serial entrepreneur BJ Olson and his business partner to develop at least one Unity Rd. shop in the state. The Unity Rd. team is currently guiding them through the state's dispensary license process.

Previously a multi-unit franchisee in the technology repair space, Olson's entrepreneurial career spans multiple industries, including wireless technology, retail and clothing.

"Signing on with Unity Rd. was a no brainer," explained Olson. "Though I have a deep entrepreneurial background and experience in retail, I know operating a dispensary adds a significant level of intricacies to navigate. Unity Rd. reduces hurdles and provides a proven playbook on how to be a successful, compliant and resourceful leader in our market."

Olson and his partner are true believers in the power of cannabis, both directly experiencing the medicinal benefits of the plant first-hand. Olson added, "The education component is huge for my business partner and I. We want to bring an education-first approach to our shopping experience and Unity Rd. offers the continued training our team will need to provide true, high-level knowledge to our community."

South Dakota recently began allowing physicians to certify medical cannabis patients and several municipalities have started approving dispensary licenses before they go to the state level for final consideration. Entrance into South Dakota marks nine states, from coast-to-coast, where Unity Rd. has agreements signed with local entrepreneurs to bring the brand to their home markets.

"Unity Rd. is the intersection of where local business ownership meets cannabis," shared Mike Weinberger, Chief Franchise Officer at Unity Rd. "Adding partners such as BJ to our team who believe in the power of cannabis and are seasoned entrepreneurs, validates Unity Rd. as an industry trailblazer ripe for growth."

Unity Rd. offers the safest route for cannabis entrepreneurs interested in staking their claim in an industry that's bursting with potential. The dispensary franchise's time-tested Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and veteran team, with a combined 120+ years of cannabis experience, guide franchise partners through every operational function of the business, whether it be securing a license or assisting with cash flow, product selection or changing regulations.

Industry newcomers have deemed Unity Rd. the go-to franchise opportunity for entering and navigating the complex cannabis industry. The marijuana dispensary franchise is actively seeking qualified partners who would benefit from the systems, processes and ongoing support the franchise offers. As it stands, Unity Rd. currently has multiple agreements signed with nearly 20 entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development nationwide.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact franchise@unityrd.com, call 720-923-5262 or visit unityrd.com.

ABOUT UNITY RD. : Unity Rd. is bridging the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. The industry trailblazer is the first to bring the cannabis dispensary franchise model to the United States—with duality of prowess in both industries to back it up. Built up from a collective 200 years in the legal cannabis industry and franchising, the company helps eager operators enter the complex industry with ease. The marijuana franchise pioneer offers its partners the knowledge, resources, and ongoing support needed to compliantly and successfully operate a dispensary. Launched in 2018, Unity Rd. has signed multiple agreements with more than 15 entrepreneurial groups across the country. Recently, it was named one of the top cannabis retail leaders in the nation by MJBizDaily magazine and one of the " Best Cannabis Companies to Work For" in both the dispensary and cultivation categories in Cannabis Business Times' elite 2020 list. The company is also the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. For more information, visit unityrd.com.

