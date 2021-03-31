Unity Health Partners With Allscripts And Celebrates App Of The Month Recognition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Population Health is pleased to announce that the company has been selected as the Allscripts App of the Month for March 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unity Population Health is pleased to announce that the company has been selected as the Allscripts App of the Month for March 2021. "We are excited about this recognition. We are glad that we were able to apply the next-generation of capabilities to our vaccine management platform to assist primary care practices with the management and distribution of vaccines," founder Raj Katarapu explained.

Unity's vaccination module helps health centers manage vaccine scheduling and administration for large patient volumes. It enables health centers to easily track and manage patients throughout all phases of the vaccination process with integration with Allscripts® Practice Management and Allscripts Professional EHR.

Unity PHM is a population health platform that combines multiple emerging technological capabilities like text-based patient engagement, integration of diverse patient data sources, remote patient monitoring and comprehensive analytics to promote well-care, drive down costs and increase organization efficiency.

Allscripts clients interested to see the live demo of the vaccine module are encouraged to register for the app of the month webinar on Wednesday, March 31 at 1pm ET.

About Unity Population Health

Unity Population Health aims to help healthcare providers succeed with value-based care by providing a multi solution data platform. Each module in Unity can be implemented independently to improve performance of any specific area like: clinical compliance, care management, remote patient monitoring, claims optimization etc. More can be found on their website at https://unitypophealth.com/ or on the Allscripts Application Store.

Contact: info@unitypophealth.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unity-health-partners-with-allscripts-and-celebrates-app-of-the-month-recognition-301259114.html

SOURCE Unity Population Health