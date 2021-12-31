Unitree Technology Company's First Robotic Arm Collaborates With Quadruped Robot

You can certainly see the robotic arms on various occasions; however, you must not have seen the one specially designed for quadruped robots.

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitree Technology announced the launch of the robotic arm Z1. On 20th Dec, a discussion about quadruped robots and robotic arms was hel d, with Unitree Technology providing the solutions to many questions with their newl y launched robotic arm.

Diversified Application Scenarios

From the company's live video, the robotic arm can be seen installed on the head of the robot. With such an arm, the robot can smoothly complet e actions like picking up objects, opening and closing doors, pouring wine automatically and fastening screws , etc .

Intelligentization just getting started

The CEO of Unitree Technology Wang Xingxing carries the significant implications on robotics field with the newl y launched robotic arm , and he explained the goals and future. Wang Xingxing made a splash in robotics field with his Xdog design in 2016.

The robotic arm is essential necessary for quadruped robot s. It can be used to fulfill different application requirements of industry and family services. The development prospect of a robotic arm is broad. "Both industry application s and offline store s are becoming our goa l," said Wang Xingxing.

The CEO of Unitree said, "The robotic arm is currently in a stage of rapid development with the evolution and direction of technology. But we hope that it will enter our lives immediately. The current problem is cost control and the improvement of intelligence."

The Emergence of Collaborative Robots

It is obvious that the robotic arm is light and can move flexibly. With it, the omnipotent robot dog is even more powerful.

As time goes by, the combination of robot dog and collaborative robotics arm can do more and more things.

Now, Unitree is exploring to classify the collaboration between robot dog and robotic arm and make industry standards.

Let us look forward to seeing how will Unitree Technology lead the future revolution of robotics field with its robotic arm.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unitree-technology-companys-first-robotic-arm-collaborates-with-quadruped-robot-301452255.html

SOURCE Unitree