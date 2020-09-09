Uniti Towers Announces Name Change To Harmoni Towers

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniti Towers today announced that it changed its name to Harmoni Towers LLC (the "Company" or "Harmoni").

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniti Towers today announced that it changed its name to Harmoni Towers LLC (the "Company" or "Harmoni"). The new name follows the close of the transaction in June 2020 wherein Melody Investment Advisors acquired 90% of Uniti Towers, including over 500 towers from Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ: UNIT).

Harmoni Towers will maintain operations with the same tower development management team from Uniti Towers, continuing to create network deployment solutions for wireless carriers.

Lawrence Gleason, President of Harmoni Towers, said, "We are excited to announce Harmoni's new name as we continue to grow our towers business and work to provide even better solutions to clients. Harmoni, with the backing of Melody Investment Advisors, is well funded and positioned for growth amidst the ongoing rollout of 5G networks."

David Bacino, Operating Partner at Melody Investment Advisors, said, "Harmoni is led by a deeply experienced team dedicated to providing best in class service to clients. With increasing demand for wireless carrier solutions, even during the pandemic, we are committed to the expansion and development of Harmoni's properties and wireless infrastructure in order to best serve carrier clients."

Harmoni Towers is one of the largest tower builders in the U.S., having built over 500 towers since inception in 2017. Harmoni Towers is currently marketing over 1,000 site locations across the U.S.

For more information on Harmoni towers, please visit www.harmonitowers.com.

About Harmoni Towers Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Melody Investment Advisors owns, operates, and builds mission-critical communications infrastructure. The firm focuses on the acquisition and construction of communication networks and works with customers in a wide variety of situations, including monetizing existing assets and new site development. Harmoni collaborates with wireless operators to deploy their networks and build assets while relieving them of the burden of raising investment capital.

About Melody Investment AdvisorsMelody Investment Advisors is an alternative asset manager focused on communications infrastructure. Melody Investment Advisors was founded in 2019 and is comprised of the TMT and communications infrastructure team of Melody Capital Partners, LP ("MCP") and additional team members. Melody Investment Advisors is led by Omar Jaffrey, co-founder of MCP.

The firm invests directly in telecommunications assets and also seeks to provide innovative financing solutions to complex problems for leading global communications companies. Together with its experience at MCP, the Melody Investment Advisors team has deployed over $1 billion in capital in this sector over the past six years. To learn more about Melody Investment Advisors, visit https://www.melodyinvestmentadvisors.com

