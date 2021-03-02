Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, and President, Wholesale and Strategic Accounts, Greg Ortyl, are scheduled to participate at the Deutsche Bank 29 th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET on March 8, 2021.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti's website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2020, Uniti owns over 123,000 fiber route miles, approximately 6.9 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations bill.ditullio@uniti.com