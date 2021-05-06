UnitedHealthcare To Offer New Post-Discharge Support For Retirees With Employer Group Medicare Advantage Plans

UnitedHealthcare announced it will be launching UnitedHealthcare® Healthy at Home, a new offering designed to help retirees safely transition back home after being discharged from a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home, specifically created for its Group Retiree Medicare Advantage plans, will enable employers and plan sponsors to support their retirees' whole-person health by providing access to benefits that address a range of social needs that help keep retirees healthy at home, including:

Post-Discharge Meal Delivery, which will provide up to 28 meals (two meals per day for two weeks) following all inpatient or skilled nursing facility discharges for retirees when referred by a UnitedHealthcare advocate. The most vulnerable members are proactively contacted by UnitedHealthcare advocates following their discharge to receive these services.

Post-Discharge Transportation, which will include up to 12 one-way rides to and from medically related appointments and to the pharmacy following every inpatient or skilled nursing facility discharge when referred by a UnitedHealthcare advocate.

In-Home Personal Care, which will provide up to six hours of in-home personal care following all inpatient and skilled nursing facility discharges. Retirees receive assistance with activities of daily living to support their recovery and follow-up care to help reduce the risk of hospital readmission.

Services will be available every time a retiree is discharged from a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

"We're designing Healthy at Home to reduce unplanned hospital readmissions, improve a retiree's health, and enhance their health care experience from the convenience of their home," said Craig Condon, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Retiree Solutions. "We're pleased to offer our clients and their retirees a holistic health plan that is unmatched in the market."

UnitedHealthcare's Group Medicare Advantage plans are designed to help people navigate care from everywhere - home, in-person, online and across every touch point in between. UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home adds to existing benefits members can access through UnitedHealthcare's Group Medicare Advantage plans, such as the nation's largest Medicare Advantage provider network, coordinated care, tailored support and more.

UnitedHealthcare Healthy at Home is being made available to employers with Group Retiree Medicare Advantage plans beginning Jan. 1, 2022. For more information about UnitedHealthcare's offerings, visit www.UHC.com.

