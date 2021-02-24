UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation Awards 25,000th Grant

UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) awarded its 25,000 th grant, continuing its mission of helping families gain greater access to medical care that improves the quality of life of children across the United States.

Since 2007, UHCCF has provided more than $54 million in medical grants to pay for children's medical expenses not covered, or not fully covered, by a commercial health insurance plan. UHCCF's funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations and UnitedHealth Group employees. As a company, UnitedHealth Group has contributed more than $1 billion to support healthy communities since 2000.

A family in Arizona received UHCCF's 25,000th grant, which they used to pay for their young daughter's treatments, surgery, and hospital stays related to her heart condition.

Ella, 9 years old, was born with only half a functioning heart. She has already undergone three open heart surgeries and the family expects additional surgeries in the future, as well as a possible heart transplant. Ella has no functioning spleen and a very weak immune system that requires daily medication and cardiologist appointments during the year.

"We're very thankful to receive the medical grant as her care is extremely expensive. And while there is nothing we wouldn't do to care for her, it's hard to keep up with all the medical bills," her mom said.

UHCCF is privileged to award the 25,000 th grant in memory of Bob Hart. Hart, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was a UHCCF regional board member for more than 10 years and an inspiration as he generously helped fund more than 75 UHCCF medical grants for children in the Western U.S.

"Many of us know families with children who struggle each day — physically, emotionally and financially. That is why the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation is committed to helping improve the health of children and lessen some of the stress that affects entire families," said UHCCF President Matt Peterson. "Our hopes and prayers are with Ella as we are humbled to be in a position to help such an amazing child and family."

UHCCF has set a goal to award its 50,000 th medical grant in 2030, underscoring its reach and commitment to help children and their families across the United States.

UHCCF grants help pay for a variety of medical services and equipment such as physical, occupational and speech therapies, counseling services, surgeries, prescriptions, wheelchairs, cranial helmets, orthotics, eyeglasses and hearing aids. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible.

To be eligible for a grant, a child must be 16 years of age or younger. Families must meet economic guidelines, reside in the United States and have a commercial health insurance plan. Grants are available for medical expenses families have incurred 60 days prior to the date of application as well as for ongoing and future medical needs.

Applications and more information about UHCCF can be found at www.uhccf.org.

About UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation

UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides medical grants to help children gain access to health-related services not covered, or not fully covered, by their family's commercial health insurance plan. Families can receive up to $5,000 annually per child ($10,000 lifetime maximum per child), and do not need to have insurance through UnitedHealthcare to be eligible. Since 2007, UHCCF has awarded more than 25,000 grants valued at over $54 million to children and their families across the United States. UHCCF's funding is provided by contributions from individuals, corporations, UnitedHealth Group, and its employees. Visit uhccf.org for more information.

