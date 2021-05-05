UnitedHealth Group Provides Additional Support To Help Fight COVID-19 In India

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report, through the United Health Foundation, is donating $1 million (₹7.4 crores) in response to the growing coronavirus crisis in India, which is experiencing an unprecedented public health emergency with record-breaking surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths. This donation extends the company's global commitment to fighting COVID-19, including a previous donation of $1.5 million (₹11 crores) to India.

The contribution will fund the procurement of 2,500 oxygen concentrators to help address India's nationwide shortage of oxygen as well as other critical medical equipment essential for treating severe COVID-19 infections. The grant will be made through the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and its affiliate foundation, the US-India Friendship Alliance. The oxygen concentrators will be delivered to Nitiaayog, the Government of India's planning arm, to ensure they are deployed to state hospitals where the need is significant.

"Since the onset of COVID-19, UnitedHealth Group has been committed to combating the pandemic's impact on the communities where we live and work, while providing resources and support to ensure the safety and well-being of our team members," said Laura Ciavola, President of Optum Global Advantage, a UnitedHealth Group business. "This additional contribution will provide much needed relief with core medical equipment and supplies to help India's health care professionals combat the devastating impact of COVID-19."

In addition to the monetary contribution, UnitedHealth Group's relief efforts in India have helped:

Deploy health and safety kits and COVID-19 testing supplies;

Support for Optum team members based in Bangalore, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Noida;

Expand access to telehealth so that our teammates can receive more immediate and convenient medical consultation.

The contribution is the latest effort in UnitedHealth Group's more than $100 million commitment to fighting COVID-19 and supporting impacted communities worldwide. The company's earlier $1.5 million contribution to India provided urgent assistance to the country's most impacted communities, including health care workers, hard-hit and underserved citizens, seniors, and people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity, as well as government labs experiencing a shortage of equipment.

