UnitedHealth Group Board Authorizes Payment Of Quarterly Dividend

The UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.45 per share, to be paid on December 14, 2021, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on December 6, 2021.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005144/en/