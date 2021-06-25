UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 15, 2021, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company's web site ( www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through July 29 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 6765563.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get Report is a diversified health care company dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and helping make the health system work better for everyone. UnitedHealth Group offers a broad spectrum of products and services through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health care coverage and benefits services; and Optum, which provides information and technology-enabled health services. For more information, visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com or follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005048/en/