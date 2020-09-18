United Wholesale Mortgage Recognized By Forbes As A Best-In-State Employer And Fortune's Best Place To Work For Millennials

PONTIAC, Mich., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), listed under its parent company United Shore, has recently been recognized as a best place to work by two national publications. The No. 1 wholesale mortgage lender and No. 2 overall mortgage lender in America recently appeared on Fortune's Best Place to Work for Millennials list as well as being recognized as part of Forbes' annual list of America's Best-in-State Employer.

"2020 has been a unique year for all businesses and I am proud that our company has not only been able to persevere, but thrive and be recognized as a great place to work," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage.

Both awards analyzed data regarding company culture, atmosphere and values collected through employee surveys to determine the list of companies. Throughout 2020, many businesses have had to lay off or furlough their employees as a result of the pandemic, during this same time Ishbia vowed to sleep on team members' couches before laying anyone off.

To keep up with the booming market, the mortgage company has hired over 3,000 new team members throughout the year, surpassing its hiring goal set back in May of 2020, bringing total team member count to just shy of 7,000. "No matter how much our company grows in size, we will always maintain our family-focused culture, strive to provide a great place to work for our team members and provide elite client service to mortgage brokers throughout the nation," said Ishbia

UWM has also been recently named a 2020 Michigan's Best and Brightest in Wellness, 2020 Best and Brightest Place to Work in Metro Detroit and Crain's Detroit Business Cool Place to Work 2020.

About United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation five years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service, from the industry's leading account executives. Operating under parent company United Shore, UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support, UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, www.uwm.com/media-resources/ or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

MEDIA CONTACT

NICOLE YELLAND, PR Strategist

(248) 833-4815

nyelland@uwm.com 585 South Boulevard E. Pontiac, Michigan 48341

UWM.COM

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-wholesale-mortgage-recognized-by-forbes-as-a-best-in-state-employer-and-fortunes-best-place-to-work-for-millennials-301133994.html

SOURCE United Wholesale Mortgage