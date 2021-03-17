United Wholesale Mortgage Launches Prime Jumbo, Helping Mortgage Brokers Compete With Big Banks

United Wholesale Mortgage, (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase lender in America, today added its new product, Prime Jumbo to rate sheets, providing independent mortgage brokers with a competitive edge over banks and retail lenders.

United Wholesale Mortgage, (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase lender in America, today added its new product, Prime Jumbo to rate sheets, providing independent mortgage brokers with a competitive edge over banks and retail lenders.

Prime Jumbo offers competitive rates, simplified guidelines and gives brokers the ability to run DU for approved eligibility and fast closing on loans up to $2M with an LTV up to 89.99%. It is available on purchases, rate/term refinances, and cash out as well as on primary, secondary residences and investment properties.

"We're excited about the launch of Prime Jumbo and the competitive edge it's giving brokers around the country," said Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM. "Traditionally, banks offer the more highly desired jumbo products but this product levels the playing field for brokers to get their jumbo borrowers into their dream homes or refinance into a lower rate."

UWM previously offered two jumbo products, High Balance Nationwide and Jumbo Bank Buster, but removed both from rate sheets in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Jumbo combines the best of both products with its competitive pricing to more borrowers and quick turn times.

As the second largest lender in America, UWM continues to lead the industry by offering competitive products to all borrowers through independent mortgage brokers. Mortgage brokers who are interested in working with UWM can get more information at www.UWM.com.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWM) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM is known for its highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM's exceptional teamwork and laser-like focus on delivering innovative mortgage solutions are driving the company's ongoing growth and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005599/en/