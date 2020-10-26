United Vein Centers Gears Up For The Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Of New Oak Lawn Location

This is one of their three United Vein Centers locations in Illinois, delivering effective vein treatment to more patients in the Chicago Metropolitan Area

OAK LAWN, Ill., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Oct. 28, United Vein Centers will hold the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its latest Illinois location in Oak Lawn of the greater Chicago area. The facility is currently led by internist and vein specialist Dr. Kevin L. Petermann. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 8:30 am, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Oak Lawn location (4700 West 95th Street Suite 303, Oak Lawn, IL 60453).

Chicago Welcomes Its Latest UVC Location!

"When looking for the best vein clinic, there are two areas that patients report as being most important: quality care and customer service. At United Vein Centers' Oak Lawn Clinic, the team of professionals are skilled in both categories," assures Dr. Petermann, lead specialist at the Oak Lawn facility.

The mission at United Vein Centers is to help those in their care return to healthy lifestyles where they can be as active as they wish, with newfound relief and confidence after their procedures. They specialize in a variety of vein health treatments using state-of-the-art technology and the most expert vein specialists in the country. After diagnosis, many of the treatments are non-surgical or minimally invasive techniques that take a short amount of time to perform. Paired with a gentle touch and compassion to help you get back to your life, they are eager to help relieve even more patients in the Chicago area of vein pain.

Get To Know The Team At Oak Lawn

In his approach to care, lead specialist, Dr. Petermann, prioritizes the physician-patient relationship. "The team at UVC spends a lot of time with our patients," he says. "Educating them about the health issues underlying the cosmetic vein changes they may have noticed." Though many seek out vein treatments for cosmetic purposes, the team at Oak Lawn knows there may be more serious causes behind it. And they're here to help you navigate these uncertain waters.

To learn about the new Oak Lawn location, call us at 321-288-8232. You can also visit any of the other Illinois locations in Arlington Heights and Downers Grove, or learn more about United Vein Centers' many services by visiting www.unitedventers.com or contacting them at jasleen.sangha@unitedveincenters.com

About United Vein Centers

United Vein Centers are IAC accredited facilities with office locations serving patients across the nation. The board-certified doctors are vein experts, and the staff is thoroughly trained and educated in all aspects of vein health. Through superior knowledge and cutting-edge technology, the board-certified physicians help patients improve their quality of life by eliminating symptoms such as pain, aching, and swelling caused by damaged or unsightly veins. The physicians' mission is to keep patients as healthy and active as possible, allowing you to return to your ideal lifestyle.

