United Therapeutics Releases Its Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) today announced the release of its second annual Corporate Responsibility Report with 2020 highlights, providing stakeholders important information regarding the company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance ( ESG) priorities.

"Since our inception - before the term 'ESG' was coined - we've been focused on environmental sensitivity, social leadership, and innovative governance as part of our day-to-day operations," said Dewey Steadman, Head of Investor Relations and ESG Transparency Lead at United Therapeutics. "Our second annual Corporate Responsibility Report represents a progression in our transparency efforts around corporate responsibility that solidifies our position as a leader in ESG management."

United Therapeutics developed its Corporate Responsibility Report utilizing the frameworks provided by both the Global Reporting Initiative ( GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ( SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ( TCFD). United Therapeutics is using applicable GRI, SASB, and TCFD metrics to measure its performance.

Find the full report at corporateresponsibility.unither.com.

United Therapeutics: Enabling InspirationUnited Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture, and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment, and society - will sustain our success in the long term.

Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

Please visit unither.com to learn more.

Forward-looking StatementsStatements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our planned reporting on ESG matters, our ability to create value and sustain our success in the long-term, and our efforts to develop technologies that either delay the need for transplantable organs or expand the supply of transplantable organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of September 10, 2021 and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason.

For Further Information Contact: Dewey Steadman at (202) 919-4097

