United Therapeutics Named By Newsweek As One Of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022

United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation with a purpose to provide a brighter future for patients, today announced that the company has been named on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022. This award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 2, 2021, available on Newsweek's website, recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR) Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The key performance indicators focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. United Therapeutics' 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report can be found at corporateresponsibility.unither.com.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's most responsible companies," said Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics. "Our inclusion on the list reflects our longstanding philosophy of operating responsibly for all our stakeholders while helping our patients live better lives."

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

We build on the strength of our research and development expertise and a distinctive, entrepreneurial culture that encourages diversity, innovation, creativity, sustainability, and, simply, fun. Since inception, our mission has been to find a cure for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other life-threatening diseases. Toward this goal we have successfully gained FDA approval for five medicines, we are always conducting new clinical trials, and we are working to create an unlimited supply of manufactured organs for transplantation.

We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation ( PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs. At the same time, we seek to provide our shareholders with superior financial performance and our communities with earth-sensitive energy utilization.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/PBC.

