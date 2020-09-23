United States Water Dispense Market, 2019-2024F With Varying Market Disruption Scenarios Due To Covid-19
The report analyses trends in the dispense market, including unit numbers, water volume, throughput, cancellation rates, machine functionality and channel distribution, as well as market value and pricing structure covering average sales and monthly rental prices. It also tracks key acquisitions made during 2019, innovation and industry disruptors, providing commentary on fascinating market dynamics from regional quirks to influential socio-economic trends, growth drivers and identifying modes of commercialisation.US Water Dispense Market Report 2020 offers unrivalled knowledge and insights on the bottled water dispense, point of use and integrated tap system market segments. An essential guide for any existing player or prospective entrant in the American water dispense industry, this report will provide you with the key qualitative and quantitative data required to identify growth opportunities and excel in this exciting sector.The report also presents three forecast scenarios covered in detail in a completely new segment for 2020 set out across 14 pages in the face of the coronavirus pandemic to support your business continuity planning and crisis management.New in 2020, the report now includes: BWD unit sales analysis as well as rentals; business market size overview; regional purchasing trends; extended PESTLE focus on municipal water quality and water extraction rights; market perspectives from industry insiders; additional forecast methodologies. Market Summary: The US water dispense market grew in 2019 to exceed 8 million units placed and bulk bottled water sales surpassed 6 billion litres. The dynamic sector has been characterised by a flurry of acquisition activity in recent years and consumer habits are shifting away from standard rental contracts. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction and Scope
- Definitions
2. Water Dispense Market Overview
- Market Evolution
- Revenue Evolution
- Price Structure and Revenue Indicators
- Key Acquisitions and Market Moves
- Innovation and Disruption
- Pestle Analysis
- Water Extraction Rights
- Municipal Water Quality
- Business Market Overview
- Modes of Commercialisation
- Market Perspectives
3. Water Dispense Market Forecast
- Forecast Approach for 2020 and Context of Covid-19
- Market Forecast Without Covid-19 Market Disruptions
- Market Forecast with Moderate Covid-19 Market Disruptions
- Market Forecast with Significant Covid-19 Market Disruptions
- Product Unit Growth - Three Forecast Models, 2019-2024F
4. Bottled Water Dispense Analysis, Insights and Opportunities
- Volume Market Analysis
- Units by Company
- United Rented by Company
- Units Sold by Company
- Volume (Million Litres) by Company
- Market Structure (Incl. Throughput, Cancellations, Contract Lengths)
- Unit Analysis - Machine Functionality
- Channel Analysis
5. Point of Use Water Dispense Analysis, Insights and Opportunities
- Volume Market Analysis (Incl. Conversions)
- Units by Company
- United Rented by Company
- Units Sold by Company
- Unit Analysis - Machine Functionality
- Channel Analysis
6. Integrated Tap System Analysis, Insights and Opportunities
- Volume Market Analysis (Incl. Conversions)
- Units by Company
- United Rented by Company
- Units Sold by Company
- Unit Analysis - Machine Functionality
- Channel Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Nestle Waters North America
- Cott
- DS Services of America
- Primo Water Corporation
- Waterlogic
- Culligan
- Aquaventure
- Quench
- Absopure Water
- Oasis
- Avalon
- DrinkPod USA
- Insinkerator
- Vivreau
- Grohe
