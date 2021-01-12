United States Vaccine Market, Products And Pipeline, & Companies Report 2020-2026: Focus On Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR And HPV)

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccine Market By Type (Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV), Products and Pipeline, Companies" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccine Market By Type (Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV), Products and Pipeline, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Vaccine Market is poised to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026.The average human life span has grown significantly primarily due to vaccination. Vaccines have transformed public health throughout the world, especially for children. In the United States, among the various diseases like Influenza, Rotavirus, Hepatitis (Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B), Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal conjugate, Varicella, MMR, and HPV, influenza is the most common viral infection. Quadrivalent is the most common flu vaccine in the United States, which was licensed in the year 2012.

Although influenza can catch anyone anytime in the year, usually it spreads between May to October. So in August National Immunization Awareness day is being celebrated to increase the awareness and the importance of vaccination in the nation. These immunization awareness and government initiatives have helped to prevent 2-3 million deaths annually according to the World Health Organisation. There is no other health intervention as simple, powerful, and cost-effective as a 'vaccine'.

In this report, we have studied key players like GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, and Pfizer, Inc their trends and implication which has given these companies to view in a strategic way.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.2 Challenges

5. United States Vaccine Analysis5.1 Vaccine Market5.2 Immunized Population5.3 Doses of Vaccines Administered

6. Share Analysis6.1 Market Share by Vaccine Type6.2 Volume Share by Vaccine Type

7. Disease wise - Vaccines Market& Volume and Forecast7.1 Influenza Vaccines Market & Types7.1.1 Trivalent Flu Vaccine7.1.2 Quadrivalent Flu Vaccine7.1.3 Administered Doses7.2 Rotavirus7.2.1 Vaccines Market7.2.2 Immunized Population (Infants)7.2.3 Administered Doses7.3 Hepatitis B7.3.1 Vaccines Market7.3.2 Immunized Population (Infants)7.3.3 Administered Doses7.3.4 Hepatitis A7.4 Polio7.4.1 Vaccines Market7.4.2 Immunized Population (Infants + Children)7.4.3 Administered Doses7.5 DTaP7.5.1 Vaccines Market7.5.2 Immunized Population7.5.3 Administered Doses7.6 HIB7.6.1 Vaccines Market7.6.2 Immunized Population (Infants)7.6.3 Administered Doses7.7 Pneumococcal conjugate7.7.1 Vaccines Market7.7.2 Immunized Population (Infants)7.7.3 Administered Doses7.8 Varicella7.8.1 Vaccines Market7.8.2 Immunized Population (Infants + 4-6 years old)7.8.3 Administered Doses7.9 MMR7.9.1 Vaccines Market7.9.2 Immunized Population (Infants + 4-6 years old)7.9.3 Administered Doses7.10 HPV7.10.1 Vaccines Market7.10.2 Immunized Population (Immunized Girl)7.10.3 Administered Doses

8. Vaccines - Products and Pipeline8.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc8.2 Merck & Co8.3 Sanofi Pasteur8.4 Pfizer, Inc.

9. Top Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry

10. Key Players10.1 GlaxoSmithKline, plc.'s Vaccines Sales10.2 Merck & Co. Vaccines Sales10.3 Sanofi Pasteur's Vaccines Sales10.4 Pfizer, Inc.'s Vaccines Sales

