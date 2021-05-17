United States Telehealth Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Demand For Tele-ICUs And For RPM Platforms & Connected Medical Devices

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Telehealth Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. telehealth market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 28% during the period 2020-2026.

The introduction of telehealth has led to the availability of cost-effective treatment, adoption of home healthcare services, and low expenditure on infrastructure development. Telehealth is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as it minimizes hospital visits, reduces patient wait time, and decreases the physical discomfort caused to patients.

Further, in the US, the high expenditure on healthcare IT infrastructure by major stakeholders contributes to the market's growth. The telehealth market is observing increased investment for the integration of telecommunications with healthcare systems. COVID-19 further enhanced the adoption of telemedicine among physicians in the US. Every state Medicaid has some form of coverage to virtual care services and private payers.

Many hospitals started to provide services through platforms, which increase their adoption among healthcare providers. Hospitals started to adopt various new platforms to increase better access to end-users. Hence, the usage of information and communication technologies (ICT) has the capability to address critical challenges faced by the US in providing accessible, cost-effective, and high-quality healthcare services to patients. U.S. Telehealth Market Segmentation

The U.S. telehealth market research report includes a detailed segmentation by modality, component, end-user, application, delivery mode. The real-time virtual health segment accounted for a significant share of 49% in 2020. The real-time virtual health segment is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The usage of real-time virtual care in remote ICUs has increased in the US during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Telehealth is one of the valuable tools for monitoring health conditions and treatment. The adoption of telemedicine is expected to rise with advances in technology and the high penetration of smart gadgets across the US. The remote patient monitoring segment expects to reach over USD 13 billion by 2026.

The remote patient monitoring market is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, diabetes, and respiratory diseases in the elderly population that requires regular monitoring and quality care.The US telehealth services market is growing at a fast CAGR of over 32% due to the shift in focus to patient-centric, value-based care from conventional hospital-centric and fee-per-service models. The growing geriatric population is driving the connected medical devices market. Further, the growing need for affordable treatments is estimated to boost the demand for telehealth services. However, limited coverage of insurance, especially by Medicare, and issues related to the ambiguous regulatory framework adopted by different states and the US Federal government are anticipated to curtail the market growth during the forecast period.In 2020, the web/app-based telehealth segment constituted over 77% of the U.S. telehealth market share. As the web-based delivery model requires minimal software and hardware components for delivering telehealth solutions, the demand is relatively high since they reduce upfront installation costs. Hence, the market is witnessing an increased adoption of web-based services. The segment is likely to grow at a healthy rate due to the growing demand from emerging economies embracing telehealth technology in most healthcare facilities in remote and rural areas.In 2020, chronic care management accounted for approx. 36% of the U.S. telehealth market share. Chronic diseases are one of the major concerns for healthcare providers. Managing diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer has become a significant challenge for physicians. Around 40% of the US population suffers from chronic diseases. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, tele stroke usage to monitor COVID-19 infected patients has increased, which has driven the demand for tele stroke.The healthcare providers segment expects to witness an incremental growth of over USD 13 billion by 2026. The segment accounted for a significant share of approx. 42% in 2020. The inclusion of telehealth services in disease management and post-acute-care management programs is increasing efficiency and effectiveness.

Several prestigious hospitals are implementing these services to improve profitability, attract and retain many patients, and reduce re-admissions. As telehealth services and remote patient monitoring devices are increasing, hospitals are focusing on enhancing telehealth infrastructure to meet the growing demand, thereby increasing market growth. Further, the increasing collaboration between hospitals and market vendors expects to boost the adoption of tele-ICUs.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

AMD Global Telehealth, American Well, GlobalMedia Group, Koninklijke Philips, Resideo Life Care Solutions, and Medtronic are the major players offering healthcare software/applications for remote healthcare.

The U.S. telehealth market is characterized by rapid technological change, changing end user's requirements, shorter product lifecycles, and increasing industry standards. Vendors focus on enhancing their solution with next-generation technologies and developing or acquiring new services to access a new set of consumers in the market. In the pre COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. telehealth market was in the early development stage, and it was competitive.

However, it has become highly competitive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vendors are coming up with integrated technology platforms, high-quality provider networks, sophisticated consumer engagement strategies, and entrenched distribution channels. They are trying to create a strong brand image, establishing a solid relationship with clients to become a leading telehealth platform in the US. Prominent Vendors

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well

BioTelemetry

GlobalMedia Group

InTouch Health

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Teladoc Health

Vivify Health

Other Prominent Vendors

AirStrip Technologies

A&D Company

Abbott

AgaMatrix

AliveCor

AT&T

athenahealth

BIOTRONIK

Boston Scientific

Biotricity

CHI Health

Doctor on Demand

edgeMED Healthcare

eVisit

GE Healthcare

Genome Medical

Graham Healthcare Group

Harris Computer

HealthTap

INOVA

iHealth Labs

Integrity Urgent Care

iSelectMD

MedArrive

Masimo

MDLIVE

Medici

MeMD

MedXCom

Mercy Virtual

NextGen Healthcare

Nines

Omron Healthcare

PlushCare

98point6

SOC Telemed

Spacelabs Healthcare

THA Group

TytoCare

Vidyo

Vsee

virtuwell

Vida Health

ZIPNOSIS

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 US Telehealth Market Snapshot 8 Recent Telehealth Reforms During COVID-198.1 Overview8.2 Recent Medicare Telehealth Reimbursement Reforms8.2.1 Key Changes in Reimbursement by CMS Enabling Telehealth Implementation 9 Telehealth in Outpatient Settings9.1 Overview9.1.1 Reasons for Physicians Adopting Telehealth in Outpatient Settings9.1.2 Telehealth Usage Among Specialists 10 COVID-19 Impact on Telehealth10.1 Overview 11 Market Opportunities & Trends11.1 Reimbursement Expansion For Telehealth Services11.2 Strategic Acquisitions & Collaborations11.3 Emergence Of Telehealth Robots & Robotic Platforms11.4 High Demand For Telehealth Due To COVID-19 Pandemic 12 Market Growth Enablers12.1 Increasing Demand For Tele-ICUs12.2 Rise In Telehealth Adoption Among Physicians12.3 Growing Target Pool Of Patients Requiring Telehealth Services12.4 Rising mHealth Applications Fueling Telehealth Adoption12.5 Growing Demand For RPM Platforms & Connected Medical Devices 13 Market Restraints13.1 Chances Of Misdiagnosis Due To Lack Of Physical Examination13.2 Uncertainty Over Standard Regulatory Frameworks & Legal Barriers To Telehealth13.3 Lack Of Standard Interoperability In Telehealth Infrastructure13.4 Data Security & Privacy Risks Associated With Telehealth 14 Market Landscape14.1 Market Overview14.2 Market Size & Forecast14.3 Five Forces Analysis 15 Modality15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Real-Time Virtual Health15.3.1 Market Overview15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast15.3.3 Real-time Virtual Health: Segmentation15.3.4 Video Communication: Market Size & Forecast15.3.5 Audio Communication: Market Size & Forecast15.3.6 Chat/E-mail Communication: Market Size & Forecast15.4 Remote Patient Monitoring15.5 Store & Forward 16 Component16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Market Overview16.3 Telehealth Services16.4 Hardware16.5 Software 17 Delivery Mode17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 Market Overview17.3 Web/App-Based Telehealth17.4 Cloud-Based Telehealth17.5 On-Premise Telehealth

18 Application18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Market Overview18.3 Chronic Care Management18.4 Radiology18.5 Mental Health/Neurology18.6 Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Care18.7 Urgent Care 19 End-User19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Market Overview19.3 Healthcare Providers19.4 Patients19.5 Employer Groups & Government Organizations19.6 Payers

20 Competitive Landscape

